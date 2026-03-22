Air India Group and IndiGo on March 22, 2026, continued operating selected services between India and West Asia, as airlines adjusted schedules in line with safety requirements and regulatory approvals amid the evolving situation in the region.

Air India Group runs scheduled and ad-hoc services

Air India and Air India Express stated that they would operate a total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on Sunday. The group said both carriers would continue scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 20 flights between India and Jeddah.

Air India is operating one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, whereas Air India Express is flying to the Saudi city from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore. The low-cost arm is also operating eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat, interlinking the Omani city with Mumbai, Kannur, Delhi and Kochi.

Air India flights for March 22

Airport/Country Type of operation Operating sectors Dubai, UAE Ad hoc Air India – Delhi Abu Dhabi, UAE Ad hoc Air India Express – Delhi Abu Dhabi, UAE Ad hoc Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah, UAE Ad hoc Air India Express – Amritsar, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Sharjah, UAE Ad hoc Air India Express – Kannur, Mumbai Muscat, Oman Scheduled Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Kannur Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Scheduled Air India – Delhi, Mumbai Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Scheduled Air India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode x2, Mangalore Dammam, Saudi Arabia Scheduled Air India Express – Kozhikode

Besides regular services, Air India Group said it would also operate 30 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the condition of slot availability and prevailing conditions at departure stations. “These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” the airline mentioned.

It also added that it is “exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.

IndiGo continues Gulf operations

IndiGo also said that it was operating flights on March 22 to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Sharjah and Muscat. In its travel advisory, the airline stated, “At IndiGo our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.”

IndiGo flights for March 22

Flight No. From To 6E 1453 Mumbai (BOM) Dubai (DXB) 6E 1454 Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1401 Mumbai (BOM) Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1402 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1405 Delhi (DEL) Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1406 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Delhi (DEL) 6E 1421 Hyderabad (HYD) Sharjah (SHJ) 6E 1492 Sharjah (SHJ) Hyderabad (HYD) 6E 77 Bengaluru (BLR) Jeddah (JED) 6E 66 Jeddah (JED) Kolkata (CCU) 6E 65 Kolkata (CCU) Jeddah (JED) 6E 62 Jeddah (JED) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 67 Hyderabad (HYD) Jeddah (JED) 6E 91 Mumbai (BOM) Jeddah (JED) 6E 61 Mumbai (BOM) Jeddah (JED) 6E 92 Jeddah (JED) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 63 Delhi (DEL) Jeddah (JED) 6E 1267 Mumbai (BOM) Muscat (MCT) 6E 1268 Muscat (MCT) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1271 Kochi (COK) Muscat (MCT) 6E 59 Mumbai (BOM) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 71 Delhi (DEL) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 72 Riyadh (RUH) Delhi (DEL) 6E 73 Mumbai (BOM) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 74 Riyadh (RUH) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 93 Hyderabad (HYD) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 17 Mumbai (BOM) Dammam (DMM) 6E 18 Dammam (DMM) Mumbai (BOM)

The airline also mentioned that these services are being operated “in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals.”

Passengers are advised to check flight status

IndiGo has also warned that schedules may change at short notice and appealed to the flyers to check flight status before leaving the airport. Air India, meanwhile, said travellers booked on affected flights can rebook for a later date without any extra charges or can even choose a full refund.