Following a violent mid-air incident aboard a flydubai flight, two European carriers have agreed to comply with new Israeli restrictions on the nationalities of crew operating flights into Israeli airspace. Air France (part of the publicly traded Air France–KLM Group) and Czech carrier Smartwings confirmed their compliance following directives issued by Israeli aviation authorities, according to an Indian Express report, citing Al Jazeera.

On October 1, the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, directed foreign airlines to bar pilots and cabin crew holding citizenship, including dual citizenship, of countries without diplomatic ties to Israel from operating flights into Israeli airspace, according to the report citing Israel’s N12 broadcaster.

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The new regulations reportedly prevent foreign airlines from assigning pilots or cabin crew who hold citizenship or dual citizenship of any of the 31 nations lacking diplomatic relations with Israel including Pakistan, Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Niger, IE reported, citing the French investigative publication Mediapart.

According to the report, Vladimira Dufkova, Smartwings’ spokesperson, confirmed receiving the directive from Israeli authorities in September 2026. She added, “We have carefully reviewed the directive and continue to monitor and comply with all applicable requirements issued by the relevant authorities.” She also said the directive had not affected the airline’s operations or crew deployment at that point.

What happened on the flydubai flight?

The restrictions were reported after an Omani co-pilot, identified as Hammam al-Hammami, allegedly attempted to hijack and crash flydubai Flight FZ1073 en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, according to the UAE attorney-general. During the incident, al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar with an emergency axe in the cockpit, the attorney-general said in an October 9 statement.

PTI reported that the aircraft descended more than 17,000 feet. According to the UAE attorney-general’s account, a pilot assigned to the return flight entered the cockpit and intervened, assisted by a cabin crew member and passengers, to restrain the suspect. The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. UAE authorities described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.