One year after the crash of Air India Flight AI171, investigators are still working to determine what caused one of the country’s deadliest aviation disasters, with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday saying that analysis of evidence and technical examinations remains underway.

In an interim statement issued on the first anniversary of the accident, the AAIB said it had made “significant progress” in the investigation but stopped short of indicating when its final report would be released. The statement comes as families of victims, industry stakeholders and the global aviation community continue to await definitive answers about the June 12, 2025 crash of the Boeing 787-8 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad for London.

The accident claimed 260 lives, including 241 of the 242 people on board and several people on the ground. It was also the first fatal crash involving Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered commercial service in 2011.

International aviation rules require investigating authorities to issue a status statement if a final report is not completed within a year of an accident. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also indicated that the investigation was still in progress.

According to people familiar with the matter, the probe remains focused on multiple technical and operational aspects of the accident and could take several more months to conclude.

“Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident,” the AAIB said.

The bureau said investigators have examined aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records and operational documentation, with support from accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject-matter experts from relevant organisations.

Importantly, the agency said the evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are still being analysed “in a comprehensive and integrated manner”, indicating that investigators have not yet reached final conclusions on the chain of events that led to the crash.

Fuel Switch Enigma

The central unanswered question remains how both engine fuel control switches transitioned from the RUN position to CUTOFF moments after take-off, causing a loss of thrust. The transition of the switches was identified in the AAIB’s preliminary report released in July 2025 and is widely regarded as the immediate trigger for the accident.

However, what caused that transition remains unresolved.

The preliminary report noted that one pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he had cut off the fuel supply, while the second pilot responded that he had not done so. The report did not conclude that either pilot physically moved the switches, nor did it identify a technical malfunction as the cause.

As a result, competing theories have emerged over the past year. One line of inquiry centres on possible pilot action, while another focuses on the possibility of an electrical, mechanical or software-related systems failure. Investigators have reportedly conducted extensive examinations of engine and aircraft systems and coordinated with international agencies as part of the effort to determine which explanation is supported by evidence.

Annex 13 Compliance

Without directly addressing these theories, the AAIB urged stakeholders, the media and the public to avoid drawing premature conclusions.

“The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability,” the bureau said.

Reaffirming its commitment to an independent and evidence-based investigation, the AAIB said additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations would continue wherever necessary. The final report, it said, will be released only after all investigative work, international reviews and consultations required under ICAO Annex 13 have been completed.