The results are in for the world’s busiest aviation hubs in 2025, and a familiar giant has ascended back to the top. According to the latest data from the Airports Council International (ACI), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has officially reclaimed its crown as the world’s busiest airport for overall passenger traffic, edging out Dubai International.

In a year defined by a massive surge in global travel, Atlanta stood in a league of its own—becoming the only airport on the planet to surpass the staggering 100-million passenger milestone in 2025.

The ACI’s findings paint a picture of a global aviation market in full bloom. While Atlanta’s dominance is fueled by the sheer scale of the U.S. domestic market, the rankings reveal a fascinating divide: Atlanta may own the total numbers, but Dubai International Airport remains the undisputed king of international travel. This shift marks a return to pre-pandemic norms, where American domestic connectivity competes head-to-head with the world’s great intercontinental gateways.

US Airport reclaims global lead

The Atlanta-based airport handled the highest passenger traffic globally in 2025, continuing a trend it has maintained for decades, interrupted only briefly during the pandemic. Its strength lies in extensive domestic connectivity within the United States, making it a central node in global aviation networks.

Other major airports trailing closely include Tokyo Haneda Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. These hubs reflect the resurgence of both Asian and North American air travel markets, driven by increased passenger demand and expanded airline capacity.

ALSO READ Mumbai may need third airport as demand races past capacity: NMIA CEO

Dubai still dominates international travel

Despite losing the overall top spot, Dubai remains unmatched in international passenger traffic. The airport’s strategic location, strong airline partnerships, and high tourist inflow keep it at the forefront of long-haul travel.

It is followed by global giants such as London Heathrow Airport (UK) and Incheon International Airport (South Korea), which continue to serve as key intercontinental gateways.

This distinction between “overall busiest” and “international busiest” underscores how domestic travel markets, especially in the U.S, can significantly influence rankings.

List of World’s Busiest Airports in 2025

Overall busiest airports (passenger traffic):

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (USA)

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Tokyo Haneda Airport (Japan)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (USA)

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (China)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (USA)

London Heathrow Airport (UK)

Istanbul Airport (Turkey)

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China)

Busiest airports for international passengers:

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

London Heathrow Airport (UK)

Incheon International Airport (South Korea)

Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore)

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (Netherlands)

Istanbul Airport (Turkey)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

Hong Kong International Airport (Hong Kong)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Hamad International Airport (Qatar)

The rankings reflect a broader global trend that, while Middle Eastern and European airports dominate international travel, US airports continue to lead overall volumes due to massive domestic demand.