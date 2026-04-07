Campbell Wilson’s four-year run at Air India is likely to be judged less by financial outcomes and more by the reset he attempted – ambitious in scope, uneven in execution, and still incomplete as he steps down from the airline’s top job.

Wilson took charge in September 2022, at a time when Air India had just returned to the Tata fold after years of decline under government ownership. The task before him was not incremental improvement but reconstruction of fleet, systems, brand and organisational culture.

His tenure is anchored in a few defining moves. The aircraft order, initially for over 470 planes and later expanded to a pipeline of nearly 600, set the tone for long-term ambition. It was a bet on scale and on India’s potential as a global aviation hub, even though the bulk of deliveries are scheduled for the latter half of the decade.

Equally significant was the attempt to simplify the group’s aviation structure through the merger of Vistara and AirAsia India. The logic was clear: eliminate duplication and build scale in a business where margins are thin. But integration proved more complex in practice, with alignment across systems, processes and people taking longer than anticipated.

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The third strand

The third strand was a visible effort to reposition the airline’s image. A new brand identity, aircraft livery, cabin retrofits and digital upgrades were rolled out to move Air India away from its legacy perception. Wilson described this phase as one that saw complete modernisation of systems and renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating.

Yet, the operating layer did not keep pace with the strategic blueprint. Service inconsistencies, delays and crew shortages persisted, reflecting both legacy constraints and the strain of managing multiple transitions simultaneously. Fleet upgrades were slowed by supply chain disruptions, while reliability in day-to-day operations remained a work in progress.

External factors added to the strain. Fuel price volatility, airspace restrictions linked to geopolitical tensions and intense competition from IndiGo domestically and global carriers internationally kept margins under pressure. The airline is still expected to post losses, indicating that financial repair lags structural change.

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The June 12 crash of flight AI171, which resulted in over 250 fatalities including casualties on the ground, sharpened scrutiny of the airline’s systems and oversight. While the investigation is ongoing, the episode has become an inescapable part of the assessment of this period.

What do industry observers say?

Industry observers see a gap between intent and delivery. “While his turnaround vision was ambitious, execution and accountability remain key challenges,” said Mark D Martin of Martin Consulting.

Wilson’s legacy, therefore, sits in an in-between space. He did not complete a turnaround, but he altered the direction – through fleet orders, structural consolidation and a brand reset. The next phase will test whether those foundations translate into operational consistency and financial viability, or remain an unfinished blueprint.