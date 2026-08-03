Former International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General and British Airways chief Willie Walsh on Monday assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, taking over the leadership of India’s largest airline as it prepares for its next phase of global expansion.

The leadership transition comes a day before IndiGo completes 20 years of operations in India. Having established itself as the country’s dominant carrier with a fleet of more than 430 aircraft and nearly 2,200 daily flights, the airline is now looking to accelerate its international growth, a market where Walsh brings decades of experience.

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said Walsh has assumed charge as CEO to lead the airline’s “next era of growth and global ambition.”

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His appointment was announced on March 31, less than three weeks after the sudden exit of former CEO Pieter Elbers, which came against the backdrop of widespread operational disruptions at the airline in December last year.

As CEO, Walsh will be responsible for the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience, the airline said.

“IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now,” Walsh said.

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said Walsh’s extensive global experience and strategic expertise would be crucial as the airline enters its third decade and pursues its international ambitions.

“As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector,” Bhatia said.

A pilot by training and one of the aviation industry’s most prominent executives, Walsh most recently completed his tenure as Director General of IATA, the global trade association for the world’s airlines.

His career began as a pilot with Aer Lingus before he rose through the ranks to become the Irish carrier’s Chief Executive Officer in 2001. He later served as Chief Executive Officer of British Airways from 2005 to 2011, led International Airlines Group (IAG) from 2011 to 2020, and most recently headed IATA as its Director General.