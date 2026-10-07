The Centre on Tuesday stepped in to resolve the impasse between airlines and Adani Airport Holdings over the proposed shifting of international flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Nitin Kumar explains what led to the dispute

What’s the origin of the dispute?

AT THE CENTRE of the dispute is the redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 (T1), scheduled to begin in January 2027. CSMIA operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), in which AAHL holds a 74% stake, proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal 2 (T2) from October 25, when the winter schedule begins. The reduction amounts to one-third of weekly international departures. The freed-up capacity would accommodate domestic flights displaced from T1, with MIAL offering airlines the option of moving affected international flights to NMIA. Airlines opposed the reduction and what they termed as a forced relocation.

Why has the shift been put on hold?

THE AFFECTED AIRLINES told the civil aviation ministry that shifting operations requires planning for ground handling, maintenance, catering, crew and passenger connectivity. This is an expensive exercise and could result in financial losses for them. The government has given airlines and AAHL more time to negotiate the commercial and operational terms. The airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both the airports, will negotiate on the commercial and operational terms on October 13, following which a proposal will be submitted to the ministry. The ministry will then meet all the stakeholders on October 20.

Why is redevelopment needed at CSMIA?

T1 IS NEARLY 60 years old and MIAL says its redevelopment cannot be delayed on safety grounds. While around 5 million passengers a year will be temporarily affected, the redeveloped terminal will increase capacity from 15 million to 20 million passengers annually.

The key question is why international flights are being asked to make way rather than shifting domestic operations from T1 to Navi Mumbai. Experts say it is easier to shift a few hundred international flights than thousands of domestic flights and millions of passengers to a new airport.

Why don’t airlines want to shift?

AIRLINES SUPPORT THE redevelopment but say this does not mean they have agreed to surrender established international slots. The Airline Operators Committee — Mumbai has sought the technical basis for the proposed reduction, including MIAL’s capacity assessment and demand-capacity analysis. Carriers also say their winter 2026-27 schedules, aircraft deployment and passenger bookings are largely finalised.

There is also the commercial concern. NMIA’s scheduled departures fell 32% from a peak of 2,204 in May to 1,497 in September. IndiGo cut departures 30% over the same period, while Akasa Air reduced them 75%.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has opposed what it calls “forced relocation”, saying any shift should be voluntary.

Why is NMIA not a great alternative?

AIRLINES MAKING THE shift would have to make arrangements for ground handling, maintenance and cargo. Foreign carriers may also require approvals from their global teams. NMIA’s smaller network limits connecting traffic and its wider transport ecosystem is still developing. Again, an international passenger departing from NMIA pays `1,225 as User Development Fee, compared with `615 at CSMIA.

AAHL has proposed cash vouchers to offset the difference and a 100% waiver on landing charges for new international flights.

How can Adani Airport Holdings benefit from this?

FOR AAHL, THE shift offers an immediate operational benefit and also a long-term advantage. It would ease pressure on CSMIA, which operates with a single runway and has aircraft move-ment capacity of around 46 movements per hour, with efforts to raise this to

52-55. A temporary relocation could also help NMIA establish an operating base for airlines. Once carriers invest in ground-handling, maintenance, crew deployment and passenger distribution at the airport, some may find it benefi-cial to retain operations there. This could help AAHL build a more durable traffic base at NMIA and accelerate Mumbai’s two-airport system.

MIAL has said consultations with the airlines on T1 redevelopment have been going on since 2020. It maintains that the relocation is temporary and historical Mumbai slots will be restored, along with additional slots, after redevelopment. It says about 91% of CSMIA’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected during the first phase.

AAHL also told the government on Tuesday that NMIA can handle up to 5 million international passengers annually and highlighted its connectivity, catering facilities, hotels and lounges.

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What’s next?

THE OCTOBER 13 meeting will give the affected airlines and AAHL an opportunity to resolve their differences and reach a potential agreement. They will then submit their proposals to the ministry, with another meeting expected on October 20.