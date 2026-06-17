The Civil Aviation ministry is working on a major upgrade of the AirSewa portal and plans to introduce artificial intelligence into its passenger grievance redressal system to improve response times and complaint resolution.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said a new version of the AirSewa platform is being developed and is expected to be rolled out over the next 90-100 days.

AirSewa serves as the ministry’s primary platform for handling passenger complaints and service-related issues in the aviation sector.

PACR resolves over 73,000 passenger complaints

The ministry is also looking to strengthen the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR), a centralised grievance monitoring system set up in December 2025 following widespread flight disruptions.

PACR brings together representatives from airlines, airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

According to ministry data, the platform has resolved more than 73,000 passenger grievances since December 10, 2025, with a success rate of 98 per cent.

At a briefing in New Delhi, Sinha said efforts are underway to make the grievance redressal process more efficient and seamless.

“Today, it is not that we are working in silos. It is one platform (PACR). Everybody is working together to address the grievances… civil aviation ministry is a consumer facing ministry… how to resolve complaints in a bonafide, fastest possible manner, that is the journey we are proceeding on,” Sinha said.

He added that PACR will continue to remain the central mechanism for addressing passenger concerns, with a strong focus on timely responses.

AI integration planned to improve response time

Officials said the ministry is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to further streamline complaint handling and improve resolution efficiency.

PACR currently receives around 300-400 complaints daily. During periods of major disruption, such as the recent West Asia crisis, the number of daily grievances crossed 500.

The control room receives complaints through multiple channels, including social media platforms, emails, phone calls and the AirSewa portal.

The ministry also activates additional preparedness measures during high-disruption periods such as the winter fog season, when flight delays and cancellations typically increase.

Passengers can contact PACR through dedicated helpline numbers, while grievances continue to be monitored through AirSewa and other digital platforms.

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India remains one of the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets globally. During the January-April period this year, domestic airlines carried more than 5.75 crore passengers, increasing the importance of efficient passenger grievance management systems.