Pilgrims planning to visit Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines by helicopter may face disruptions starting November 2 after 11 operators threatened to suspend charter services in protest against a new two-pilot mandate, The Indian Express reported.

The rule was introduced following a helicopter crash on October 30 near Chhai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district. The Trans Bharat Aviation aircraft, which was returning from Badrinath to Dehradun, crashed and killed all six people on board.

Authorities have now mandated that every helicopter operating on the Char Dham route must carry two pilots, requiring the co-pilot to be qualified for flying in hilly terrain.

‘Overall operational commitments will become a challenge’: Helicopter operators

The operators wrote a letter to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns over the regulator’s decision to mandate two pilots for every Char Dham charter flight. They argued that the move would significantly raise operational expenditure and could make it economically unsustainable for companies to continue providing these services.

Expressing their disagreement with the new directive, the operators said they could not implement the two-pilot requirement in its current form. They proposed temporarily halting Char Dham charter services from November 2, pending a review of the decision and discussions with the authorities to find a mutually acceptable arrangement.

According to the operators, deploying two pilots on each charter flight would add considerably to expenses, including salaries and crew-related costs, accommodation, logistics and other operational requirements. They maintained that the additional financial burden would be difficult to accommodate under the existing business model.

They also pointed out that current charter fares and narrow operating margins left little room to absorb the increased expenditure. Passing the entire additional cost on to passengers, they argued, would not be a commercially practical option.

The letter was signed by representatives of 11 aviation companies: Himalayan Heli Services, Arrow Aircraft Sales and Charters, Kan Aerofoil, Indo Copters, Pilgrimage Aviation, Baramati Agro, Rajas Aerosports, Heritage Aviation, Thumby Aviation, United Helicharters and Chipsan Aviation.

Copies of the representation were also sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Secretary of Uttarakhand’s Civil Aviation Department and the Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

More checks for helicopter operations in Char Dham region

The authorities have also introduced additional checks to monitor helicopter flights in the region. Before every take-off, operators must get clearance from the control room at Sahastradhara after checking weather conditions along the route and at the destination, The Indian Express reported.

Pilots must also submit a Pilot Report (PIREP) after landing at each helipad. It will include details of weather conditions and other observations during the flight. This will help other pilots understand the flying conditions before taking their next trip.

When will the Char Dham temples close for winter?

The four Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand will close for the winter season on different dates in November. Gangotri will close on November 10, while Kedarnath and Yamunotri will shut their portals on November 11. Badrinath is scheduled to close on November 16.

The pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri. Kedarnath opened on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23, PTI reported.

Hemkund Sahib, another major pilgrimage site in Chamoli district, has already closed for winter. Its portals were shut on October 10, according to the Chamoli district administration.

The possible suspension of helicopter services could affect pilgrims planning to visit the shrines before their scheduled winter closure.