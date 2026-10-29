International passengers flying from Mumbai could see changes to their departure airport in the coming months, but plans to shift some flights to NAVI Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have encountered fresh resistance. Emirates and Air France-KLM have objected, leaving Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) short of its passenger relocation target ahead of the November 3 deadline.

According to The Indian Express, MIAL wants to transfer traffic equivalent to five million passengers annually by March 2027 for Terminal 1B development work. Indian airlines have announced plans spanning three million passengers, leaving a gap of two million.

Why are foreign airlines opposing the shift?

Emirates has raised questions about NMIA’s capacity to support large international airline operations. Air France-KLM has opposed its services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, terming the arrangements as “operationally inefficient”. The Indian Express quoted.

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The dispute commenced after MIAL proposed reducing international departures from Terminal 2 by 33 per cent, impacting 265 of 770 weekly departures. Facing airline objections, the Ministry of Civil Aviation asked both sides to work towards a mutually agreed transition plan.

What happened at the October 28 meeting?

The representatives of more than 35 airlines met MIAL officials for over 90 minutes on Wednesday. Several carriers pursued additional time, with some seeking relocation during the winter schedule starting in October 2027 instead of March 2027.

The Indian Express also reported that MIAL informed airlines its plan to add capacity for five million annual passengers at Terminal 2 had been delayed by two years. The Airline Operators Committee asserted that any slot reductions follow the 2013 guidelines and proposed a joint committee to make a transition plan.

MIAL also gave assurances that international traffic moved to NMIA would return to Mumbai Airport after the planned development.

Which airlines are shifting flights?

Air India Group, Akasa Air and IndiGo have announced phased plans to transfer selected international operations to Navi Mumbai.

As per PTI, Akasa plans to shift its Mumbai-Jeddah services from December 2026. Air India Group and IndiGo have also announced progressive international flight transfers commencing in December.

Passengers should check the departure airport on their tickets, as services may operate from either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

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What is going to change at Terminal 1?

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has presented designs for the redevelopment terminal, comprising expanded passenger facilities.

The proposed improvements include:

–Annual capacity increasing from 15 million to 20 million passengers.

–Baggage reclaim belts increasing from five to 11.

– Check-in counters up from 74 to 109.

–Aircraft contact stands rising from seven to 25

–Plans also consist of including electronic boarding gates and additional security facilities.

CSMIA also mentioned that structural assessments by Structwel in 2017 and IIT Bombay in 2024 flagged safety concerns involving the ageing terminal. Demolition is slated to commence in April 2027; completion is aimed for December 2030. Overall passenger capacity is likely to reach 65 million passengers annually after the expansions.

Backgrounder: What did Adani Airports announce?

In its official announcement made on October 3, Adani Airport Holdings Limited stated that the redevelopment would initially cover the northern section of Terminal 1B due to safety concerns related to the ageing infrastructure.

The firm also mentioned that the temporary capacity reduction would impact traffic equivalent to five million passengers annually, around nine per cent of Mumbai’s Airport traffic.

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, stated, “Passenger safety must remain paramount,” explaining the requirement for development. The company said that airlines had been consulted since 2020.

To encourage international operations at Navi Mumbai, Adani Airports has also announced a 100 per cent landing-fee discount for new international flights. It has also announced proposed cash vouchers for passengers to offset differences in user development fees. The October 3 announcement earlier indicated a January 2027 start, but the latest demolition schedule is April 2027.