Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, bringing one of the global aviation industry’s most experienced turnaround leaders to head the Tata Group-owned airline.

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Gebremariam takes charge at a crucial phase for Air India, which is working to strengthen operations, improve financial performance and navigate increased regulatory scrutiny. He succeeds Campbell Wilson, who has led the airline since its return to the Tata Group in 2022 following its privatisation.

Wilson had informed Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 about his intention to step down in 2026 after completing the initial transformation phase of the airline.

From Ethiopian Airlines to global aviation leadership

Gebremariam brings more than 40 years of aviation experience, all of it built during his career at Ethiopian Airlines. He joined the airline in 1985 in the cargo traffic handling department and gradually moved through several operational and leadership roles.

Over the years, he handled key international assignments, including serving as Regional Director for India and Southeast Asia, based in Mumbai, and Area Manager for Saudi Arabia in Jeddah. He later moved to North America as Area Sales Manager for Northeast USA and Canada when Ethiopian Airlines expanded its services to the US.

His leadership journey continued with his appointment as Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales in 2004 and Chief Operating Officer in 2006. In the COO role, he oversaw major functions including commercial operations, flight operations, customer service, maintenance and engineering.

On January 1, 2011, he became Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, a position where he played a key role in transforming the carrier into Africa’s largest and one of the continent’s most profitable airlines.

Aviation credentials beyond Ethiopian Airlines

During his tenure at Ethiopian Airlines, Gebremariam also became a prominent figure in the global aviation sector. He served on the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the executive committee of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), and the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport.

He has also served on the boards of several Ethiopian public sector organisations. Gebremariam holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Addis Ababa University and an MBA from the Open University in the United Kingdom.

What Air India’s new CEO inherits

Gebremariam takes over Air India after Campbell Wilson’s four-year stint, during which the airline underwent a major restructuring following its acquisition by the Tata Group.

Wilson oversaw the merger of four Tata Group airlines, upgrades to technology platforms, changes in management structure, introduction of new products and services, and one of the largest aircraft orders in global aviation history.

The airline also moved ahead with major infrastructure projects, including a new training academy, flight simulator facilities, a flying school and a greenfield maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

With his experience in rebuilding Ethiopian Airlines into a global carrier, Gebremariam’s mandate at Air India will likely be to accelerate the next phase of transformation while addressing operational efficiency, profitability and customer experience challenges.