Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air have extended the cancellation of their Riyadh flights until October 10 following attacks and security disruptions in Saudi Arabia. IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Riyadh until October 9 as airlines continue to assess the evolving situation.

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Saudi Arabia’s airports in Riyadh and Abha reportedly came under attack by Houthi militants. On Thursday, Air India Express and Air India flights that were heading to Riyadh returned to India, sources said.

Air India Express, Air India cancel Riyadh flights till October 10

Air India Express said it had suspended services to and from Riyadh until October 10 and was offering affected passengers the option to reschedule their journeys or receive refunds.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” Air India Express said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline operates 16 flights a week to Riyadh from four Indian cities: Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Air India has also cancelled its Riyadh services through October 10. The airline operates seven weekly flights to the Saudi capital from Delhi and Mumbai.

“The affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India said on Thursday that flight AI2243, which was travelling from Delhi to Riyadh, returned to the national capital before the service was cancelled. The airline has offered full refunds to affected passengers.

Akasa Air, IndiGo extend flight cancellations

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its Riyadh flights until October 10 in response to the security situation. In a post on X, the airline said it was continuing to assess developments.

“We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis,” it said.

Earlier on Thursday, Akasa Air cancelled flights QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh and QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi.

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IndiGo, meanwhile, has suspended its Riyadh flights until October 9. The airline said it was monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The cancellations come amid escalating hostilities involving the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia. The recent tensions have included attacks involving armed drones and missiles, raising security concerns for air travel in the region.