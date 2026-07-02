India has approved its first Point-in-Space (PinS) Instrument Approach Procedure for helicopter operations at Undavalli Heliport in Andhra Pradesh, a move that the Ministry for Civil Aviation said will enhance flight safety and make helicopter operations more reliable. This development will help enhancing operations specially in poor weather and remote areas. The approval is significant in the use of satellite-based navigation technology for civil helicopters in the country.

The procedure has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in compliance with DGCA norms and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices.

Announcing the developments, PIB India described it as “a major milestone” for India’s aviation sector. In a post on X, it mentioned PinS procedures use advanced satellite-based navigation technology to enable “safe and precise instrument approaches” at heliports that do not have conventional instrument landing infrastructure.

How the new navigation system works

Unlike conventional instrument approaches that are based on ground-based navigation aids, Point-in-Space (PinS) procedures use satellite-based navigation technology to guide helicopters to a designated point before pilots complete the landing visually.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the technology helps helicopters to conduct safe and precise instrument approaches at heliports. It will work without a conventional instrument landing infrastructure. The ministry also mentioned that the system is particularly useful during adverse conditions and in locations where there is non-availability of ground-based navigation aids. As a result, it will help in enhancing operational reliability and reducing weather-related disruptions.

How it could benefit passengers and essential services

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the sanction is expected to pave the way for developing similar PinS procedures across the country.

As per the ministry, the technology could benefit emergency medical services, offshore activities, tourism, disaster relief operations, corporate aviation, pilgrimage service, offshore activities and regional connectivity. It will also enable safer Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations to remote and strategically essential locations where helicopter services play a vital role.

Aviation Minister hails it as a ‘new era’

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu described the approval as “the beginning of a new era in helicopter operations”. He also said that it would significantly boost flight safety, all-weather accessibility and operational efficiency.

Highlighting the government’s focus on technology-driven aviation, the minister stated, “Our foremost priority is the adoption of modern technologies to make helicopter operations more reliable and more accessible across the country.”

He also said about the first phase of this year’s Char Dham helicopter operations concluded without any incident, backed by upgraded technological infrastructure.

According to the Aviation Minister, the country’s first PinS Instrument Approach Procedure reinforces the government’s efforts to modernise aviation infrastructure through Performance-Based Navigation (PBN). It also expands the use of indigenous satellite-based navigation technologies and matches India’s aviation ecosystem with global best practices.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the approval showcases India’s commitment to adopting advanced aviation technologies, boosting helicopter connectivity, and enhancing aviation safety through modern satellite-based navigation.