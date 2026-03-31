A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a mid-air smoke alarm triggered concern among the crew, sources told PTI on Tuesday.

The flight, IX1523, operated on an Airbus A320, had taken off from Bagdogra near Siliguri and was en route to Delhi when the issue was detected. The pilot issued a “Mayday” call — an internationally recognised distress signal used in life-threatening emergencies — prompting an immediate diversion.

Smoke detected in avionics bay prompts emergency response

According to sources, the crew noticed smoke in the avionics — aviation electronics — bay, leading to swift action. Air Traffic Control in Lucknow was alerted, and emergency protocols were activated to ensure a safe landing.

The aircraft touched down safely at around 5:18 pm. A total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board at the time of the incident. All passengers were safely evacuated after landing, with no injuries reported.

Passengers assisted as aircraft grounded for checks

Following the landing, the aircraft was declared “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), a technical term indicating that the plane has been grounded due to a fault requiring immediate inspection and repair before it can resume operations.

Passengers were accommodated on alternate flights to continue their journey. While some opted for full refunds, others were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked on subsequent services, sources added.

The aircraft remains stationed at the Lucknow airport as technical teams carry out detailed inspections.