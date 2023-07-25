Greenfield airports refer to airports that are constructed from scratch on previously unused or undeveloped land. These airports are built in areas where no airport infrastructure existed before, hence the term “Greenfield,” which suggests a new start with a clean slate.

During the development process, greenfield airports prioritise environmental considerations to minimise their impact on the surrounding areas. They aim to implement measures that protect and preserve the environment while constructing the airport infrastructure from scratch.

The development of Greenfield airports involves planning, designing, and constructing all the necessary airport facilities, including runways, terminals, air traffic control towers, cargo handling facilities, parking areas, and other infrastructure. These airports are typically designed to meet the current and future aviation needs of a region or country.

Also Read Gujarat to get first Greenfield Airport! PM Modi to inaugurate Hirasar Greenfield Airport near Rajkot on July 27

Greenfield airports are often established in locations with strategic importance, where existing airports may be congested or inadequate to handle the increasing air traffic demand. They offer advantages such as better planning opportunities, improved infrastructure, and modern facilities. Additionally, Greenfield airports can help boost regional development by attracting investment and enhancing connectivity.

List of Greenfield Airports in India

Under the Greenfield Airport policy, a total of 11 airports have been made operational. Moreover, the government has granted ‘In-Principle’ approval for the establishment of 21 Greenfield Airports nationwide. The construction of the remaining 10 airports is currently underway. Here is the list of operational Greenfield airports in India: