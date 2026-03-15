Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 15, 2026, though UAE airport restrictions have forced both airlines to scale back some ad-hoc operations-additional flights that are operated outside the regular schedule. IndiGo has, meanwhile, cancelled 30 flight sectors due to airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express scheduled Jeddah, Muscat flights to continue
Air India, in its official release, stated that the scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat will continue on March 15. This includes eight flights between India Jeddah. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, whereas Air India Express will provide one flight each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.
Air India Express will also operate 12 scheduled Muscat flights from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Air India and Air India Express flight operations for March 15:
Country
Airport
Scheduled Operations
Ad-hoc Operations
Status/Operating sectors
UAE
Dubai
No
Yes
Air India: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 4 of 5 planned flights cancelled. Air India Express: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 5 of 6 planned flights cancelled
UAE
Abu Dhabi
No
Yes
All 5 Air India Express flights cancelled
UAE
Ras Al Khaimah
No
Yes
Air India Express: Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode, Ras Al Khaimah-Kochi
UAE
Sharjah
No
Yes
Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Oman
Muscat
Yes
No
Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Yes
No
Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Bengaluru
Besides scheduled flights, the group had planned 52-non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After getting instructions from UAE airport authorities, the airlines said they are “compelled to curtal their ad-hoc operations for March, 15, 2026.
Under the revised plan, Air India will operate one-Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of five planned Dubai flights are cancelled. Air India Express also operate one-Delhi-Dbai return flight, whereas five of six planned Dubai flights are cancelled. All five Air India Express Abu Dhabi flights stand cancelled. Passengers on cancelled or suspended services can rebook without extra charge or can choose a full refund.
IndiGo, in its latest update on its official X handle stated, “Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.”
Flight No.
Route
Date
Reason
6E 11
DEL – RKT
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 11
RKT – IST
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 12
IST – RKT
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 12
RKT – DEL
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1201
BOM – BAH
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1202
BAH – BOM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1272
MCT – COK
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1406
AUH – DEL
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1416
AUH – LKO
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1424
SHJ – LKO
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1432
AUH – AMD
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1437
AUH – IXE
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1443
AUH – VTZ
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 1492
RKT – BOM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 17
BOM – RKT
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 17
RKT – IST
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 18
RKT – BOM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 18
IST – RKT
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 54
RUH – BLR
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 81
BOM – DMM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 82
DMM – BOM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 83
DEL – DMM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 84
DMM – DEL
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 85
HYD – DMM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 86
DMM – HYD
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 87
CCJ – DMM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 88
DMM – CCJ
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 94
RUH – HYD
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 97
LKO – DMM
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
6E 98
DMM – LKO
15 March 2026
Airspace Restriction
The airline asked passengers travelling to or from Delhi to check flight status before leaving for the airport. The carrier has cancelled 30 sectors across routes involving Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Sharjah and Damman.