Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 15, 2026, though UAE airport restrictions have forced both airlines to scale back some ad-hoc operations-additional flights that are operated outside the regular schedule. IndiGo has, meanwhile, cancelled 30 flight sectors due to airspace restrictions.

Air India and Air India Express scheduled Jeddah, Muscat flights to continue

Air India, in its official release, stated that the scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat will continue on March 15. This includes eight flights between India Jeddah. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, whereas Air India Express will provide one flight each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate 12 scheduled Muscat flights from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India and Air India Express flight operations for March 15:

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad-hoc Operations Status/Operating sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 4 of 5 planned flights cancelled. Air India Express: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 5 of 6 planned flights cancelled UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes All 5 Air India Express flights cancelled UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express: Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode, Ras Al Khaimah-Kochi UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Bengaluru Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India: Delhi; Air India Express: Kozhikode

ALSO READ IndiGo suspends flights to seven Middle East cities till March 28



UAE restrictions force curbs

Besides scheduled flights, the group had planned 52-non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After getting instructions from UAE airport authorities, the airlines said they are “compelled to curtal their ad-hoc operations for March, 15, 2026.

Under the revised plan, Air India will operate one-Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of five planned Dubai flights are cancelled. Air India Express also operate one-Delhi-Dbai return flight, whereas five of six planned Dubai flights are cancelled. All five Air India Express Abu Dhabi flights stand cancelled. Passengers on cancelled or suspended services can rebook without extra charge or can choose a full refund.

IndiGo flags Dubai restrictions, cancels 30 sectors

IndiGo, in its latest update on its official X handle stated, “Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.”

Flight No. Route Date Reason 6E 11 DEL – RKT 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 11 RKT – IST 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 12 IST – RKT 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 12 RKT – DEL 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1201 BOM – BAH 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1202 BAH – BOM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1272 MCT – COK 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1406 AUH – DEL 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1416 AUH – LKO 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1424 SHJ – LKO 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1432 AUH – AMD 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1437 AUH – IXE 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1443 AUH – VTZ 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1492 RKT – BOM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 17 BOM – RKT 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 17 RKT – IST 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 18 RKT – BOM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 18 IST – RKT 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 54 RUH – BLR 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 81 BOM – DMM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 82 DMM – BOM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 83 DEL – DMM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 84 DMM – DEL 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 85 HYD – DMM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 86 DMM – HYD 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 87 CCJ – DMM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 88 DMM – CCJ 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 94 RUH – HYD 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 97 LKO – DMM 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 98 DMM – LKO 15 March 2026 Airspace Restriction

The airline asked passengers travelling to or from Delhi to check flight status before leaving for the airport. The carrier has cancelled 30 sectors across routes involving Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Sharjah and Damman.