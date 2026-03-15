Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 15, 2026, though UAE airport restrictions have forced both airlines to scale back some ad-hoc operations-additional flights that are operated outside the regular schedule. IndiGo has, meanwhile, cancelled 30 flight sectors due to airspace restrictions.

Air India and Air India Express scheduled Jeddah, Muscat flights to continue

Air India, in its official release, stated that the scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat will continue on March 15. This includes eight flights between India Jeddah. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, whereas Air India Express will provide one flight each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate 12 scheduled Muscat flights from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India and Air India Express flight operations for March 15:

CountryAirportScheduled OperationsAd-hoc OperationsStatus/Operating sectors
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 4 of 5 planned flights cancelled. Air India Express: one Delhi-Dubai return operating; 5 of 6 planned flights cancelled
UAEAbu DhabiNoYesAll 5 Air India Express flights cancelled
UAERas Al KhaimahNoYesAir India Express: Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode, Ras Al Khaimah-Kochi
UAESharjahNoYesAir India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Bengaluru
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhNoYesAir India: Delhi; Air India Express: Kozhikode
ALSO READ

UAE restrictions force curbs

Besides scheduled flights, the group had planned 52-non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After getting instructions from UAE airport authorities, the airlines said they are “compelled to curtal their ad-hoc operations for March, 15, 2026.

Under the revised plan, Air India will operate one-Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of five planned Dubai flights are cancelled. Air India Express also operate one-Delhi-Dbai return flight, whereas five of six planned Dubai flights are cancelled. All five Air India Express Abu Dhabi flights stand cancelled. Passengers on cancelled or suspended services can rebook without extra charge or can choose a full refund.

ALSO READ

IndiGo flags Dubai restrictions, cancels 30 sectors

IndiGo, in its latest update on its official X handle stated, “Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.”

Flight No.RouteDateReason
6E 11DEL – RKT15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 11RKT – IST15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12IST – RKT15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12RKT – DEL15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1201BOM – BAH15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1202BAH – BOM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1272MCT – COK15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1406AUH – DEL15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1416AUH – LKO15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1424SHJ – LKO15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1432AUH – AMD15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1437AUH – IXE15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1443AUH – VTZ15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1492RKT – BOM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17BOM – RKT15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17RKT – IST15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18RKT – BOM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18IST – RKT15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 54RUH – BLR15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 81BOM – DMM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 82DMM – BOM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 83DEL – DMM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 84DMM – DEL15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 85HYD – DMM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 86DMM – HYD15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 87CCJ – DMM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 88DMM – CCJ15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 94RUH – HYD15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 97LKO – DMM15 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 98DMM – LKO15 March 2026Airspace Restriction

The airline asked passengers travelling to or from Delhi to check flight status before leaving for the airport. The carrier has cancelled 30 sectors across routes involving Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Sharjah and Damman.