Amid disruption to air travel following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express will jointly operate 80 scheduled and special flights to and from the region on March 14. The airline group shared in an official update.

The services include regular scheduled operations as well as additional non-scheduled flights, mainly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and other operational conditions.

As per the airline, all long-haul flights connecting India with North America, Australia, Europe, and other international regions continue to operate as scheduled.

Which scheduled flights are operating today?

The airline group stated that some scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat are continuing.

For March 14, Air India will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will run 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two from Mumbai to Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will provide one service each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back. Meanwhile, Air India will continue its Muscat services from Delhi, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Mumbai.

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What additional flights are being operated?

Apart from the scheduled services, the airline will also run 62 ad-hoc (non-scheduled) flights between India and destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

These flights are being provided with approvals from Indian and local aviation regulators and will operate according to slot availability and operational conditions at departure airports.

The airline group also mentioned that it is exploring further opportunities to add more flights to and from West Asia if required.

Country Airport Scheduled flights Ad-hoc flights Operating sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi (3), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi (2), Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai (2) UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangaluru Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India – Delhi (1); Air India Express – Kozhikode (1) Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

What should affected passengers do?

Passengers who have booked tickets on routes where scheduled services continue to be temporarily suspended have two options:



First, rebook travel for a later date without paying extra charges, and the second option is to request a full refund.

Air India passengers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flyers who are departing from UAE airports may also rebook onto additional commercial flights to any Indian destination without extra charges.

The airline also stated in its press release that they are contacting affected passengers directly through their registered mobile numbers with updated travel options. Air India Express travellers can also manage bookings through the AI-powered WhatsApp assistant “Tia.”

IndiGo cancels 97 flights for March 14

IndiGo, on the other hand, has announced a total cancellation of 97 flights scheduled for March 14, 2026, because of airspace restrictions impacting several West Asia routes.

Flight No. Sector Date Reason 6E 11 DEL – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 11 RKT – IST 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 12 IST – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 12 RKT – DEL 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1201 BOM – BAH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1202 BAH – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1271 COK – MCT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1272 MCT – COK 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1342 DOH – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1346 DOH – DEL 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1401 BOM – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1402 AUH – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1403 COK – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1404 AUH – COK 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1405 DEL – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1406 AUH – DEL 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1407 HYD – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1408 AUH – HYD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1409 AUH – BLR 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1411 MAA – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1412 AUH – MAA 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1415 LKO – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1416 AUH – LKO 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1419 BLR – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1423 LKO – SHJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1424 SHJ – LKO 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1425 TRV – SHJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1426 SHJ – TRV 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1427 ATQ – SHJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1428 SHJ – ATQ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1431 AMD – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1432 AUH – AMD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1433 CNN – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1434 AUH – CNN 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1435 CCJ – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1436 AUH – CCJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1437 AUH – IXE 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1438 IXE – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1439 IXC – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1440 AUH – IXC 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1451 BOM – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1452 DXB – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1455 BOM – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1456 DXB – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1465 HYD – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1466 DXB – HYD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1467 IXE – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1468 DXB – IXE 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1471 MAA – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1472 DXB – MAA 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1473 CCJ – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1474 DXB – CCJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1475 COK – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1476 DXB – COK 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1477 AMD – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1478 DXB – AMD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1481 IXC – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1482 DXB – IXC 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1483 PNQ – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1484 DXB – PNQ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1485 BLR – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1486 DXB – BLR 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1491 BOM – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1492 RKT – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1497 CJB – AUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1498 AUH – CJB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1503 CNN – FJR 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1504 FJR – CNN 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1507 STV – DXB 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1508 DXB – STV 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1517 COK – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1518 RKT – COK 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 17 BOM – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 17 RKT – IST 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 18 RKT – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 18 IST – RKT 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 53 BLR – RUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 54 RUH – BLR 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 57 HYD – MED 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 58 MED – HYD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 60 MED – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 71 DEL – RUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 72 RUH – DEL 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 75 AMD – JED 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 76 JED – AMD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 81 BOM – DMM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 82 DMM – BOM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 83 DEL – DMM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 84 DMM – DEL 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 85 HYD – DMM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 86 DMM – HYD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 87 CCJ – DMM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 88 DMM – CCJ 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 93 HYD – RUH 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 94 RUH – HYD 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 97 LKO – DMM 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 98 DMM – LKO 14 March 2026 Airspace Restriction

The cancellations cover services between Indian cities and destinations including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Muscat, Dammam, Ras Al Khaimah, Doha, Bahrain, and others.