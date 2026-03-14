Amid disruption to air travel following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express will jointly operate 80 scheduled and special flights to and from the region on March 14. The airline group shared in an official update.
The services include regular scheduled operations as well as additional non-scheduled flights, mainly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and other operational conditions.
As per the airline, all long-haul flights connecting India with North America, Australia, Europe, and other international regions continue to operate as scheduled.
Which scheduled flights are operating today?
The airline group stated that some scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat are continuing.
For March 14, Air India will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will run 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.
Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two from Mumbai to Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will provide one service each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back. Meanwhile, Air India will continue its Muscat services from Delhi, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Mumbai.
What additional flights are being operated?
Apart from the scheduled services, the airline will also run 62 ad-hoc (non-scheduled) flights between India and destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
These flights are being provided with approvals from Indian and local aviation regulators and will operate according to slot availability and operational conditions at departure airports.
The airline group also mentioned that it is exploring further opportunities to add more flights to and from West Asia if required.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled flights
|Ad-hoc flights
|Operating sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India – Delhi (3), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi (2), Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai (2)
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
|UAE
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
|UAE
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|UAE
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|—
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
|Oman
|Salalah
|No
|No
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangaluru
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh
|No
|Yes
|Air India – Delhi (1); Air India Express – Kozhikode (1)
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam
|No
|No
|—
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|—
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|—
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|—
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|—
What should affected passengers do?
Passengers who have booked tickets on routes where scheduled services continue to be temporarily suspended have two options:
First, rebook travel for a later date without paying extra charges, and the second option is to request a full refund.
Air India passengers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website.
Meanwhile, Air India Express flyers who are departing from UAE airports may also rebook onto additional commercial flights to any Indian destination without extra charges.
The airline also stated in its press release that they are contacting affected passengers directly through their registered mobile numbers with updated travel options. Air India Express travellers can also manage bookings through the AI-powered WhatsApp assistant “Tia.”
IndiGo cancels 97 flights for March 14
IndiGo, on the other hand, has announced a total cancellation of 97 flights scheduled for March 14, 2026, because of airspace restrictions impacting several West Asia routes.
|Flight No.
|Sector
|Date
|Reason
|6E 11
|DEL – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 11
|RKT – IST
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 12
|IST – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 12
|RKT – DEL
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1201
|BOM – BAH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1202
|BAH – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1271
|COK – MCT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1272
|MCT – COK
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1342
|DOH – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1346
|DOH – DEL
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1401
|BOM – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1402
|AUH – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1403
|COK – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1404
|AUH – COK
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1405
|DEL – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1406
|AUH – DEL
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1407
|HYD – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1408
|AUH – HYD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1409
|AUH – BLR
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1411
|MAA – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1412
|AUH – MAA
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1415
|LKO – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1416
|AUH – LKO
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1419
|BLR – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1423
|LKO – SHJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1424
|SHJ – LKO
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1425
|TRV – SHJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1426
|SHJ – TRV
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1427
|ATQ – SHJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1428
|SHJ – ATQ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1431
|AMD – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1432
|AUH – AMD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1433
|CNN – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1434
|AUH – CNN
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1435
|CCJ – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1436
|AUH – CCJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1437
|AUH – IXE
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1438
|IXE – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1439
|IXC – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1440
|AUH – IXC
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1451
|BOM – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1452
|DXB – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1455
|BOM – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1456
|DXB – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1465
|HYD – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1466
|DXB – HYD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1467
|IXE – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1468
|DXB – IXE
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1471
|MAA – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1472
|DXB – MAA
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1473
|CCJ – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1474
|DXB – CCJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1475
|COK – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1476
|DXB – COK
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1477
|AMD – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1478
|DXB – AMD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1481
|IXC – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1482
|DXB – IXC
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1483
|PNQ – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1484
|DXB – PNQ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1485
|BLR – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1486
|DXB – BLR
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1491
|BOM – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1492
|RKT – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1497
|CJB – AUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1498
|AUH – CJB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1503
|CNN – FJR
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1504
|FJR – CNN
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1507
|STV – DXB
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1508
|DXB – STV
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1517
|COK – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1518
|RKT – COK
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 17
|BOM – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 17
|RKT – IST
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 18
|RKT – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 18
|IST – RKT
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 53
|BLR – RUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 54
|RUH – BLR
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 57
|HYD – MED
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 58
|MED – HYD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 60
|MED – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 71
|DEL – RUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 72
|RUH – DEL
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 75
|AMD – JED
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 76
|JED – AMD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 81
|BOM – DMM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 82
|DMM – BOM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 83
|DEL – DMM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 84
|DMM – DEL
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 85
|HYD – DMM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 86
|DMM – HYD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 87
|CCJ – DMM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 88
|DMM – CCJ
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 93
|HYD – RUH
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 94
|RUH – HYD
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 97
|LKO – DMM
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 98
|DMM – LKO
|14 March 2026
|Airspace Restriction
The cancellations cover services between Indian cities and destinations including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Muscat, Dammam, Ras Al Khaimah, Doha, Bahrain, and others.