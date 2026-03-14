Amid disruption to air travel following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express will jointly operate 80 scheduled and special flights to and from the region on March 14. The airline group shared in an official update.

The services include regular scheduled operations as well as additional non-scheduled flights, mainly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and other operational conditions.

As per the airline, all long-haul flights connecting India with North America, Australia, Europe, and other international regions continue to operate as scheduled.

Which scheduled flights are operating today?

The airline group stated that some scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat are continuing.

For March 14, Air India will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will run 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two from Mumbai to Jeddah, whereas Air India Express will provide one service each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back. Meanwhile, Air India will continue its Muscat services from Delhi, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Mumbai.

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What additional flights are being operated?

Apart from the scheduled services, the airline will also run 62 ad-hoc (non-scheduled) flights between India and destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

These flights are being provided with approvals from Indian and local aviation regulators and will operate according to slot availability and operational conditions at departure airports.

The airline group also mentioned that it is exploring further opportunities to add more flights to and from West Asia if required.

CountryAirportScheduled flightsAd-hoc flightsOperating sectors
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India – Delhi (3), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi (2), Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai (2)
UAEAbu DhabiNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
UAERas Al KhaimahNoYesAir India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
UAESharjahNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
UAEAl AinNoNo
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
OmanSalalahNoNo
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangaluru
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhNoYesAir India – Delhi (1); Air India Express – Kozhikode (1)
Saudi ArabiaDammamNoNo
BahrainBahrainNoNo
QatarDohaNoNo
KuwaitKuwaitNoNo
IsraelTel AvivNoNo

What should affected passengers do?

Passengers who have booked tickets on routes where scheduled services continue to be temporarily suspended have two options:

First, rebook travel for a later date without paying extra charges, and the second option is to request a full refund.

Air India passengers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flyers who are departing from UAE airports may also rebook onto additional commercial flights to any Indian destination without extra charges.

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The airline also stated in its press release that they are contacting affected passengers directly through their registered mobile numbers with updated travel options. Air India Express travellers can also manage bookings through the AI-powered WhatsApp assistant “Tia.”

IndiGo cancels 97 flights for March 14

IndiGo, on the other hand, has announced a total cancellation of 97 flights scheduled for March 14, 2026, because of airspace restrictions impacting several West Asia routes.

Flight No.SectorDateReason
6E 11DEL – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 11RKT – IST14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12IST – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12RKT – DEL14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1201BOM – BAH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1202BAH – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1271COK – MCT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1272MCT – COK14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1342DOH – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1346DOH – DEL14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1401BOM – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1402AUH – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1403COK – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1404AUH – COK14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1405DEL – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1406AUH – DEL14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1407HYD – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1408AUH – HYD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1409AUH – BLR14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1411MAA – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1412AUH – MAA14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1415LKO – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1416AUH – LKO14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1419BLR – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1423LKO – SHJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1424SHJ – LKO14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1425TRV – SHJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1426SHJ – TRV14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1427ATQ – SHJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1428SHJ – ATQ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1431AMD – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1432AUH – AMD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1433CNN – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1434AUH – CNN14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1435CCJ – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1436AUH – CCJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1437AUH – IXE14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1438IXE – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1439IXC – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1440AUH – IXC14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1451BOM – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1452DXB – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1455BOM – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1456DXB – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1465HYD – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1466DXB – HYD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1467IXE – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1468DXB – IXE14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1471MAA – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1472DXB – MAA14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1473CCJ – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1474DXB – CCJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1475COK – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1476DXB – COK14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1477AMD – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1478DXB – AMD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1481IXC – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1482DXB – IXC14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1483PNQ – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1484DXB – PNQ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1485BLR – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1486DXB – BLR14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1491BOM – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1492RKT – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1497CJB – AUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1498AUH – CJB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1503CNN – FJR14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1504FJR – CNN14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1507STV – DXB14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1508DXB – STV14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1517COK – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1518RKT – COK14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17BOM – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17RKT – IST14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18RKT – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18IST – RKT14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 53BLR – RUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 54RUH – BLR14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 57HYD – MED14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 58MED – HYD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 60MED – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 71DEL – RUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 72RUH – DEL14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 75AMD – JED14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 76JED – AMD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 81BOM – DMM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 82DMM – BOM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 83DEL – DMM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 84DMM – DEL14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 85HYD – DMM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 86DMM – HYD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 87CCJ – DMM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 88DMM – CCJ14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 93HYD – RUH14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 94RUH – HYD14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 97LKO – DMM14 March 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 98DMM – LKO14 March 2026Airspace Restriction

The cancellations cover services between Indian cities and destinations including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Muscat, Dammam, Ras Al Khaimah, Doha, Bahrain, and others.