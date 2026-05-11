A Turkish Airlines jet suffered tyre fire while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, early Monday morning. En route from Istanbul to the Nepalese capital city, the flight was carrying a total of 278 passengers and 11 crew members.

Preliminary information into the investigation, as also reported by The Kathmandu Post, suggested that the the major aviation scare was linked to a tyre explosion, which ultimately triggered a fire near the wheel section.

Turkish Airlines plane tyre fire videos

Videos captured at the airport have since offered a look at what actually happened on the runway. Clips circulating on social media documented fire emanating from the right landing gear of the aircraft, leaving behind a thick plume of grey smoke.

WATCH: Turkish Airlines plane tire catches fire while landing at Kathmandu airport; passengers seen evacuating flight. pic.twitter.com/JElQWLeUTW — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) May 11, 2026

Visuals shared online also confirmed that passengers evacuated using emergency slides while officials immediately jumped to action to extinguish the fire.

“The Turkish Airlines TK 726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul and the tyre had caught fire while landing. Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated,” SP Rajkumar Silawal from the Airport security told ANI.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing. An investigation is currently underway. Officials have yet to disclose what caused the tyre to burst.

🚨 BIG BREAKING: Emergency Evacuation at Kathmandu Airport

Turkish 🇹🇷 Airlines flight from Istanbul to Kathmandu, Nepal 🇳🇵 forced to undergo an emergency evacuation after a tire burst during landing at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Key Details:

• The Incident: A tire… pic.twitter.com/UMaX1DfPXC — Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) May 11, 2026

More information will be added.