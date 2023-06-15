Vistara expands codeshare partnership with Lufthansa

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-operated full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it has expanded its codeshare partnership with European airline Lufthansa. The pact will allow enhanced connectivity to Vistara customers while travelling across Europe, the airline said in a statement.

Vistara and Lufthansa entered into a unilateral codeshare agreement in 2019, enabling Lufthansa to add its designator code (LH) to Vistara flights to 18 destinations in India. Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provides seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. With this expanded codeshare pact, 12 key European destinations — Amsterdam, Stockholm, Berlin, Budapest, Copenhagen, Rome, Hamburg, Helsinki, Lisbon, Munich, Oslo, and Prague — will get included in Vistara’s network, the statement said.

“This enables our customers to conveniently book their itineraries and seamlessly travel across various parts of Europe on the joint network of Vistara and Lufthansa,” Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara, said. The bilateral codeshare agreement between Vistara and Lufthansa enables both airlines to market and sell flights on each other’s networks, which will offer convenient travel options to customers, the airline stated.

“As the third largest aviation market globally, India remains a key focus for our group and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Vistara, offering Indian travellers more choices, more options and more connectivity between Europe and the subcontinent,” Jeffrey James, Head of Communications APAC and Chief Spokesperson at Lufthansa Group, said.