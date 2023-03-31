Virgin Atlantic, IndiGo expand codeshare pact

UK-based Virgin Atlantic airline has expanded its codeshare agreement with IndiGo to open up new destinations throughout India.

This type of agreement allows airlines’ to sell seats on each others’ flights, thereby, providing passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

“We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India,” Alex McEwan, Country Manager – South Asia, Virgin Atlantic was quoted as saying in a statement.

“By combining IndiGo’s vast network with Virgin Atlantic’s three daily services between India and UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India’s most popular destinations.”

As per the UK-based airline, the expanded codeshare agreement will also increase opportunities for passengers to earn more frequent flyers points.

“Customers will now be able to book one ticket which allows them to connect seamlessly to London and beyond from destinations such as Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa Mopa and Lucknow through Delhi and Mumbai,” the statement said.

“In total, the partnership is adding 18 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 34 destinations.”