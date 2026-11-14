Trump administration officials blamed aging air traffic control equipment overwhelmed by technology upgrades for Friday’s nationwide flight halt, while warning that similar disruptions could happen again. The explanation came after the longest US ground stop in 25 years left airlines facing a recovery that could take days.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Federal Aviation Administration was installing “new equipment, new technology” that was “overwhelming the older system”, causing intermittent communication and radar problems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials had reviewed the failure and restarted the system, but could not promise it would not recur.

“We didn’t think we would have this kind of outage. We did,” Duffy said, according to AP. He added, “But, you will have more of these.”

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No evidence of cyberattack so far

Mullin told reporters at the White House that investigators had found no signs of a cyberattack. He described the problem as apparently “mechanically driven”, while stressing that officials were still investigating its cause.

Duffy said the failure was unrelated to the FAA’s new AI-powered system for identifying potential air traffic problems because it was not connected to the equipment that failed.

“This is all the old legacy equipment. All of the new equipment that’s been deployed did not go down,” he said.

The FAA’s initial statement attributed the ground stop to communication problems affecting multiple regional air traffic control centres. The agency lifted the restrictions on Friday evening after roughly five hours.

Mullin said nobody had been in danger and that more than 3,000 flights had landed safely, AP reported.

Flights resume, but delays remain

Allowing departures again did not mean an immediate return to normal. Aircraft and crews were scattered across airports, leaving airlines to rebuild schedules and reposition planes.

Reuters, citing Flightradar24, reported more than 4,700 cancellations and 10,000 delays on Friday. Another 700 flights had already been cancelled for Saturday.

Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart US airports after 4 pm Eastern time, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. Those figures indicate the scale of scheduled travel, rather than a confirmed count of stranded passengers.

Duffy said he expected operations to recover before the Thanksgiving travel rush, although the immediate disruption could take days to clear.

Cargo services and sports teams were also affected. FedEx said it was prepared to activate contingency plans, while Duffy said college football teams would receive priority ahead of Saturday’s games, AP reported.

Funding and modernisation under scrutiny

Duffy urged Congress to approve more money for the overhaul. Lawmakers provided $12.5 billion last year and the administration is seeking another $30 billion for aviation modernisation.

“By doing nothing, you inject way more risk into the system,” he said.

The programme has already replaced thousands of ageing copper connections with fibre-optic links. However, a September Government Accountability Office report found the FAA lacked a reliable overall cost estimate and an integrated implementation schedule, increasing the risk of delays and cost overruns.

Friday’s shutdown was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a system supplying safety notices to pilots failed and the second since the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks, according to AP.