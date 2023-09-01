Unlocking India’s Aerospace Potential: A Global Opportunity

The global aerospace industry should seize the vast opportunities presented by India’s burgeoning aerospace sector, according to Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speaking at the International Aerospace Conference organized by CII in Gwalior, Scindia highlighted the pivotal role of civil aviation in India’s growth and welcomed international investment in the sector.

Scindia talked about the transformative impact of the UDAN scheme, which has made civil aviation accessible to a broader spectrum of the population, dispelling the notion that it is an exclusive service for the elite. He stressed the need for civil aviation to evolve beyond being a service and become a product in its own right.

The minister also recognized the global trend of companies seeking new locations to expand their supply chain capacities. In this context, he described India as a land of immense possibilities, offering a promising opportunity for companies looking to diversify their supply chain operations.

The conference, themed “Inclusive Global Value Chains,” featured discussions on various aspects of the aerospace industry. Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of the Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, expressed the state’s readiness to welcome industrial investors. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s abundant resources, skilled workforce, and favourable industrial ecosystem, emphasizing the state’s commitment to aviation development.

Dattigaon also mentioned the ongoing development of two new airports in Datia and Rewa, illustrating the joint efforts of the state and central governments to enhance Madhya Pradesh’s presence on India’s aviation map.

The conference’s first day focused on aerospace manufacturing, with special attention to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Global MRO Services, women’s role in aviation, advanced technologies, and the importance of diverse skill sets in the industry. Delegates expressed a shared commitment to advancing the aerospace sector and modernizing India’s aviation industry.

The B20 conference, curated by the Confederation of Indian Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, aimed to foster international collaboration and knowledge sharing in the aerospace sector. Over 300 Indian and foreign delegates, along with more than 35 national and international experts and industry representatives, participated in the conference.

Scindia highlighted a remarkable achievement in India’s aviation history—the construction of a new domestic terminal at Gwalior airport in a record time of 15 months. This terminal, spanning 2.5 lakh square meters, is set to be inaugurated in December, further enhancing India’s aviation infrastructure.

Salil Gupte, Chairman of CII National Committee on Aerospace and Head of Boeing India, discussed the impact of Global Value Chains on the aerospace market. He emphasized the role of these chains in reshaping the market landscape and fostering innovation. Gupte also underlined India’s vast potential in the aerospace industry, envisioning substantial growth from the current valuation of 1 billion USD to a remarkable 10 billion USD annually with strategic interventions and collaborative efforts.

The second day of the conference will feature presentations by aerospace giants like Boeing, HAL, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, with a focus on strengthening the vendor base, further solidifying India’s position as a global aerospace hub.