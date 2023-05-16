scorecardresearch
UK firm to invest $100 million in SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceXpress

Last week, the airline said it has no plans to file for insolvency and would invest $50 million to revive 25 grounded planes.

Written by FE Bureau
The MoU also comes after a debt restructuring agreement between SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner.

SpiceJet on Monday said its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics will receive $100 million investment from UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group. The low-cost carrier, which is facing financial headwinds and an insolvency plea by an aircraft lessor, had recently hived off SpiceXpress.

Both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the investment deal, the airline said in a statement.

Last week, the airline said it has no plans to file for insolvency and would invest $50 million to revive 25 grounded planes.

The MoU also comes after a debt restructuring agreement between SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner wherein the latter bought a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion (`12,422 crore).

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the $100 million investment should help SpiceXpress to grow further and expand and provide a more streamlined and efficient service to its customers.

SRAM & MRAM Group has interests in agricultural and agro-food products, neural networks, artificial intelligence, hedge fund management, hospitality services and solutions, media and publishing, among other areas.

So far this month, lessors have sought deregistration of five SpiceJet planes, a development that also comes against the backdrop of crisis-hit rival Go First shuttering operations and going for resolution proceedings under the insolvency law.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 12:20 IST

