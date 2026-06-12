Udhampur could soon get its long-awaited civil airport, with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announcing that the facility is expected to become operational in the coming months.

Addressing a public outreach programme and welfare camp in Udhampur, Singh said the tender for construction of the airport terminal was floated nearly three weeks ago. He added that the work order would be issued once the remaining formalities are completed.

The proposed airport is initially being planned for ATR aircraft operations and is expected to improve regional air connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir. According to the minister, the project is likely to boost tourism, trade, investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Plans underway for airport expansion

Singh said discussions are currently underway with the Jammu and Kashmir government for the transfer of additional land to support future expansion of the facility.

The proposed expansion aims to develop the airport on the lines of the existing Jammu airport, allowing it to handle higher traffic volumes and larger operations in the future.

The minister said the airport project forms part of a broader infrastructure push that has transformed connectivity in the region over the past decade.

Connectivity projects reshape region

Highlighting recent developments, Singh referred to the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch, which has significantly reduced travel time and strengthened all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said approval has been granted for an additional twin-tube tunnel parallel to the existing structure to improve traffic flow, road safety and highway capacity.

The minister cited several major projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Vande Bharat train services to Jammu and Kashmir, widening of the Dhar Road and tourism-focused development initiatives in Mantalai.

Singh also pointed to the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link and the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab as key milestones in the region’s infrastructure growth.

Apart from connectivity projects, he highlighted the expansion of healthcare and educational facilities, growth of the Lavender Mission, strengthening of digital connectivity and implementation of welfare schemes aimed at improving living standards.

The minister also noted that Udhampur’s traditional dairy product Kaladi has received Geographical Indication (GI) status, while efforts are underway to improve its value addition, shelf life and market reach under the One District One Product initiative.

He added that the Biotech Industrial Park at Ghati in Kathua district has opened new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and employment, helping place Jammu and Kashmir on India’s biotechnology map.