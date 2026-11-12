Scheduled air capacity between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the country’s largest international aviation market, returned to year-on-year growth in November after months of contraction, signalling a gradual recovery in connectivity as tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict eased.

The number of scheduled seats between the two countries rose 2.6% year-on-year to 1.13 million in November, compared with 1.10 million in the corresponding month last year, according to OAG data. The recovery is significant for airlines, given the UAE’s importance as both a major destination market and an international connecting hub.

The turnaround follows a prolonged period of weakness after the outbreak of the West Asia crisis in late February. Scheduled capacity between India and the UAE declined 15.1% year-on-year to 969,332 seats in June, before the contraction moderated to 5.7% in July, 3.7% in August, 4.7% in September and 4.3% in October.

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Despite November’s recovery, capacity during June-November remained 5.2% below the year-earlier period, translating into 3.58 lakh fewer scheduled seats. OAG identifies the UAE as India’s largest international market, accounting for approximately 28% of international scheduled capacity.

The improvement coincides with easing regional tensions and the restoration of aviation operations affected by the conflict. The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of normal air navigation operations on May 2, lifting temporary precautionary measures introduced following the outbreak of hostilities. Airlines have since progressively rebuilt schedules as regional airspace conditions improved.

The UAE is a major destination for business, employment and leisure travel, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi serve as important connecting hubs for passengers travelling between India and destinations across West Asia, Europe and Africa. Disruptions in the region therefore affect both direct travel and connecting passenger flows.

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November’s recovery suggests that improving regional connectivity is beginning to translate into stronger scheduled capacity on the India-UAE corridor. However, the recovery remains uneven across international markets. Scheduled capacity between India and Singapore rose 2.2% in November, while Sri Lanka recorded 11.8% growth. In contrast, capacity to Thailand and Malaysia continued to decline.

A sustained recovery in the UAE market would be particularly important for airlines operating international services, as the corridor remains the largest overseas market for Indian aviation. The return to growth in November offers an early indication that connectivity is stabilising after months of disruption, although capacity remains below pre-crisis levels.