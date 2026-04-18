Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories warning that bad weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations, with all three airlines urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India stated, “Inclement weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our ground teams are monitoring the situation and are making every effort to ensure passengers can reach their destinations as soon as conditions improve.” The airline has also asked travellers to allow extra time to reach the airport. IndiGo issued a similar advisory, stating, “Bad weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations,” and advised passengers travelling today to check their flight status on the airline’s website or app before leaving the airport.

SpiceJet, in its own update, mentioned, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be impacted and requested flyers to keep checking their flight status online.

The advisories have come after a sudden change in weather conditions in the national capital, with rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds affecting parts of the city and disrupting flight schedules.

What has the airline advised passengers?

The common message from all three carriers is that passengers should not leave for the airport without first checking the status of their flight. Air India and IndiGo both said that their teams were closely monitoring the situation and highlighted that passenger safety remains a priority. IndiGo also flagged that road conditions could be slower than usual, whereas SpiceJet cautioned that consequential flights may also be affected.

What should flyers keep in mind?

Passengers travelling to or from Delhi should be prepared for delays, rescheduling, or ripple effects through the day, especially if flights are linked to earlier affected sectors. The safest way to rely on the airline’s own website or app for the latest information. Weather-related disruption can ease gradually, but operations may still take time to normalise even after conditions improve.

What is Delhi’s weather forecast now?

According to the IMD, Delhi witnessed thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds on April 17, bringing in temporary relief from the heat. For April 18 and April 19, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures expected to remain in the 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius range and minimum temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.