The upcoming Warangal and Adilabad Airports are set to get wider roads interlinking them with major highways. The Telangana government is focussing on road access, utility relocation and water management as part of the planning for two airport projects.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated in a post on X yesterday that planning for the airports should take future requirements into account.

As per the Telangana government official release, the Chief Minister instructed officials to develop roads along the airport compound walls and connect them with nearby districts, national highways and the state. The release also highlighted the plans for coordinated infrastructure work at the two airport sites.

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Key points that were discussed

-Wider approach road plans for Warangal and Adilabad airports

-Water-flow management to be included in airport planning

-Airport roads to connect with national highways, state and district

-Electricity, telecom and drinking-water infrastructure will require changes

-Airport designs to showcase Telangana’s culture and architectural heritage

Wider roads and highway links planned

In his post on X, Reddy mentioned that wider roads and enhanced connectivity should be planned while keeping future requirements in mind.

The official release also states that roads should be developed along the airport compound walls. The road network for reaching and leaving the airports should also be planned, keeping future requirements in view.

Power lines, road and pipelines to be shifted

Development of the airports will require changes to some existing infrastructure at the sites. The Chief Minister was also briefed about the requirements involved in the shifting of electricity lines, diversion of water channels and roads, relocation of BSNL lines and drinking-water pipelines.

Reddy also added in his post that a comprehensive plan should be made through coordination among departments managing electricity, roads, drainage, drinking water and BSNL. He also ordered that the works should be completed within the stipulated period.

The government also emphasised coordination among departments involved so that different infrastructure works needed for the airport projects can progress together.

Water management part of airport planning

Water management around the airport sites is another component of the planning process. Reddy specifically mentioned about the “management of water flows” while underlining the need to prepare the two projects with future needs in mind.

The diversion of water flows and related arrangements around the airport premises were also discussed during the meeting.

Airports to exhibit Telangana heritage

Apart from road connectivity and supporting infrastructure, the architectural identity of the two airports is also being considered.

Reddy mentioned in his X post that the design for the Adilabad and Warangal airports, along with Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, should be developed as symbols of Telangana’s history, culture and craftsmanship.”

According to the official statement, officials were also instructed to study the architectural and sculptural styles of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Pillalamarri Temple, and Ramappa Temple and reflect Telangana’s heritage in the new structures.