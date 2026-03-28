Christoph Schnellmann, the Swiss national heading Noida International Airport (NIA) as CEO, is at the centre of attention as the airport’s first phase opens. Built at a cost of Rs 11,200 crore in Jewar, NIA marks the completion of the first stage of what is expected to become one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

Schnellmann, who heads the airport operator Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), told Times of India that operations will begin in a limited way, with only daytime domestic flights running in the initial weeks. Night operations will be added gradually, and international flights are expected to begin by mid-2026 or early 2027.

Who is Christoph Schnellmann?

Christoph Schnellmann is the CEO of Noida International Airport and heads YIAPL, the company responsible for building and operating it.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in airport management. He played a role in establishing Bengaluru International Airport, India’s first greenfield airport developed under a public-private partnership model. During his time at Swissport International, he managed operations across more than 100 airports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Before joining the Noida airport project, Schnellmann worked with Swissport, a global leader in ground handling and cargo services. He has also been associated with Zurich Airport since 2007 and holds a master’s degree in philosophy and mathematics from the University of Zurich.

Schnellmann’s stated goal is to make NIA India’s first fully digital airport, removing physical touchpoints altogether by deploying DigiYatra’s biometric facial recognition system at every stage of travel, from terminal entry to final boarding.

A core part of his mandate, assigned by Zurich Airport, is to ensure NIA operates as a net-zero emissions airport from day one. The plan involves large-scale solar power generation within the premises, rainwater harvesting systems, and electric vehicles for all airside ground operations.

Controversies around Christoph Schnellmann

The central controversy linked to Schnellmann dates back to a 2011 rule set by India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Under aviation norms, the CEO of a greenfield airport must be an Indian citizen, a requirement that exists because the role doubles as Security Coordinator, involving sensitive national security matters and direct coordination with intelligence agencies.

Since Schnellmann is a Swiss national, BCAS flagged his appointment as a possible violation. In 2023, a show-cause notice was sent to YIAPL over the matter. No changes were made to the leadership, resulting in a prolonged disagreement with regulators, as Business Today reported, citing officials.

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By March 2026, the issue appears to have been resolved. Schnellmann recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and presented the aerodrome licence, signalling that the necessary approvals or exemptions have likely been granted, clearing the way for him to lead the airport through its official inauguration.

In its first phase, NIA will handle around 12 million passengers annually. At full build-out, that capacity is expected to reach 70 million passengers per year — which would rank it among India’s largest airports.