The Centre is in the final stages of drafting a dedicated Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy. According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the policy aims to accelerate India’s transition to cleaner aviation while ensuring the least possible burden on passengers and airlines.

Heading a high-level meeting to review India’s preparedness for SAF and the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), Naidu said the government is carrying out the final round of inter-ministerial consultations before unveiling the policy.

“The draft SAF policy is now in its final stages. We have to ensure that this process imposes the least possible burden on passengers and airlines,” Naidu said.

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In a post on X after the meeting, Naidu wrote India is “charting a bold course towards sustainable aviation”, adding that the upcoming policy would lay the foundation for the country to become a global Sustainable Aviation Fuel hub.

India is charting a bold course towards sustainable aviation🇮🇳



From strengthening domestic SAF production to introducing a dedicated SAF Policy very soon, we’re laying the foundation for India to become a global Sustainable Aviation Fuel hub. pic.twitter.com/Vv2SNRFSiE — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 29, 2026

It will also include a national SAF Registry with end-to-end traceability, measures to facilitate certificate and market access. It will also provide clarity on airport storage infrastructure, transportation, compliance mechanisms and carbon credits. In his video message, Naidu stated the policy would also encourage greater private-sector participation in the SAF ecosystem.

Would the new policy change anything for passengers?

For travellers, the flying experience is not expected to change because SAF can be used in existing aircraft and airport fuel infrastructure.

The government has also stressed that affordability will remain a priority. According to the PIB, it is evaluating different SAF production pathways to identify the most cost-effective mechanism, from production to supply at airports, so that the transition places the least possible burden on passengers and airlines.

India’s roadmap to becoming a SAF hub

India has committed to implementing ICAO’s CORSIA framework for international aviation. In his video message, Naidu said the country aims to achieve 1% SAF blending in aviation turbine fuel for international flights by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030.

“Eight crore litres are what is required for the 1% international blending, and our OMCs are confident that we are going to do it,” he said, adding that SAF production facilities at the Barmer and Mumbai refineries are nearing completion.

The minister also said the dedicated policy would give “a clear direction” to India’s sustainable aviation roadmap. Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, he added, “We want to become the SAF hub for the world.”

According to the PIB, the government aims to ensure India is fully prepared before the mandatory phase of CORSIA begins on January 1, 2027, while strengthening domestic SAF production and positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable aviation.