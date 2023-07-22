Subsidised flights with great potential! UDAN plays significant role in driving up air passenger traffic

UDAN is playing a significant role in driving the number of air passengers through the roof! Over 1.23 crore passengers have travelled on Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN Flights since the time this scheme became operational. To date, around 148 Airports, including nine heliports and two water aerodromes, have been made operational.

For those who aren’t aware, the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Government of India to promote affordable air travel and improve air connectivity to underserved and remote regions of the country. The scheme was launched in October 2016 as a part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) and is managed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

UDAN scheme: Roadblocks

It’s worth noting that the implementation and success of the UDAN scheme depend on various factors, including the cooperation of airlines, infrastructure development at regional airports, and continued government support. So whatever delay has been there in accomplishing the upgradation of airports and heliports and Water Aerodromes under UDAN are due to various factors, such as the inability of the State Government to make land available on time. Moreover, new entrants take a longer time in getting Schedule Commuter Operator permits as they are not able to fulfill the requirements in time.

The ministry, in a press release informed that sometimes clearances with respect to Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) and Environmental Clearances take time, and other times there are leasing issues of Aircraft or long lead time for delivery of small aircraft, and of course, difficulties in procuring spares from abroad.

Despite all the difficulties, UDAN has played an important role in driving up the air passenger traffic. Apart from contributing to social inclusivity by ensuring that people from smaller towns and remote areas have access to air travel, which was previously limited to major urban centers, UDAN also has helped in reviving air passenger traffic post Covid-19.