Srinagar airport introduces free e-cart facility for passengers! Here’s how it will help

With an aim to reduce the grievances of passengers regarding delays and hassles for entry , the Airport Authority of India introduced a drop-and-go facility at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday. The state of the art e-carts facility was flagged off by Javed Anjum, AAI director, Srinagar Airport.

Speaking to PTI, officials at the airport said that frisking passengers and checking their vehicles and baggage takes a huge time, resulting in delays for passengers in catching their flights. As per them, there have been times when the airport authorities had to advise passengers to come to the airport four hours in advance so as to avoid rushes and catch their flights on time.

Advantages of e-cart facility

Now, with this facility coming up at the airports, passengers will now be able to leave their vehicles near the drop gate. It will help them in reducing the time taken to reach the terminal from the drop gate by almost half. As per Anjum, while four e-carts have been introduced, soon their numbers will be increased so that more and more passengers can take this facility.

“The passengers can leave their vehicles at the drop gate. They can directly put their baggage on X-ray scan and after the screening, they can board our e-carts stationed at the drop gate and reach the terminal. The service is free of cost,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. The service is expected to help nearly 50 percent of passengers at the airport everyday. Also, the service is free for passengers.

Expressing his happiness, a passenger, Bavishpal Nagar. Observed that the initiative will help in reducing the movement of passengers. Seconding his view, another passenger, Chandrakant, also felt that the step would help in reducing the time taken from the drop gate to the terminal building.

Earlier, it used to take passengers to reach the terminal building nearly half an hour from the drop gate.