SpiceJet has finalised lease agreements with three aircraft operators to induct 20 aircraft that include 15 Boeing and five Airbus models under damp and wet lease arrangements. The aircraft are expected to join the fleet in phases between mid-October and mid-November, ahead of the winter travel peak beginning with the Durga Puja period.

SpiceJet targets higher flight frequencies

SpiceJet recently retired its last three Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, reducing its active fleet to eight, according to sources. The airline has also inducted three Airbus A320s on wet lease from Cambodia-based Sky Angkor Airways a few weeks ago, taking its active fleet to 11 aircraft.

With the planned additions, SpiceJet is targeting around 200 daily flights during the winter schedule.

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The five Airbus aircraft will also include A321 variant, which has a higher seating capacity.

SpiceJet targets 200 daily flights this winter

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are preparing for the winter season with a clear focus on adding capacity where our passengers need it most. The 20 aircraft we are bringing in will allow us to strengthen our network, add frequencies and offer more travel options during the peak season. These aircraft will support our operations through both the winter and summer peak travel periods, while helping bring greater stability to capacity and ease pressure on airfares. Our aim is to reach around 200 daily flights this winter, while continuing to build our operations in a measured and sustainable manner.”

SpiceJet has been facing sustained financial and operational challenges, with multiple ongoing legal disputes adding to the pressure on its finances resulting in delayed payments and salaries, while elevated crude oil prices have further increased costs and made it more difficult for the airline to manage its day-to-day operations.