scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

SpiceJet to get Rs 500 crore from promoter Ajay Singh

Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said he is pleased to infuse Rs 500 crore into the company.

Written by PTI
Kal Airways, spicejet, Kalanithi Maran, Spicejet payment, Spicejet-kal airways
The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore into the airline, a move that will help boost its financial position amid multiple headwinds.The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The board of SpiceJet on Wednesday considered options for raising fresh capital.”Ajay Singh, promoter of the company, in order to strengthen the financial position of the company, offered to infuse Rs 500 crore,” the statement said.

Also Read

Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said he is pleased to infuse Rs 500 crore into the company. “SpiceJet has a bright future and I am committed to helping it achieve its full potential. This investment will allow the airline to accelerate its growth plans and capture new opportunities in the market, grow its revenue and profits,” he said. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Aviation
SpiceJet

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 20:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS