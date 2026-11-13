SpiceJet will announce its overdue financial results by December 7, the cash-strapped airline said on Friday, days after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned that trading in its shares would be suspended if it failed to meet listing requirements.

The airline is yet to file its audited annual financial results for FY26 and for the first two quarters of FY27 amid mounting financial distress that continues to disrupt flight operations, supplier payments and employee salaries.

On Friday, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport cautioned passengers that some SpiceJet flights would be affected by operational challenges and advised them to check their flight status directly with the airline. A day earlier, four SpiceJet flights from Dubai were cancelled after ground-handling company DNATA suspended check-in services over unpaid dues. Dubai Airports reportedly said the outstanding amount had reached 14 million UAE dirhams, or around ₹36 crore. SpiceJet said it was working to resolve the issue and had adequate bank guarantee cover in place.

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In a notice issued on Monday, BSE said trading in SpiceJet shares would be suspended from December 10 unless the company submitted its financial statements to the exchange’s satisfaction by December 7. The shares of its controlling shareholders, along with other securities held in their demat accounts, would also be frozen during the suspension.

SpiceJet has informed the exchange that it would meet the deadline. It attributed the delay to the audit taking longer than expected. It has also secured an extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting for FY26 by December 31.

The airline said on Friday that its board would meet on November 18 to consider raising fresh capital through the issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permissible instruments.

SpiceJet’s domestic market share, which traded at fell to a record low of 0.6% in September, from 3.9% in January and nearly 15% in 2019, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It carried around 73,000 domestic passengers in September, compared with nearly 592,000 in January.

The airline had 12 aircraft in its fleet, of which only nine were operational as of November. The remaining three were grounded amid payment disputes with lessors. In September, 20.29% of its scheduled flights were cancelled, the highest cancellation rate among domestic airlines and more than 17 times the industry average. Nearly two in five flights were delayed by more than two hours.

According to its half-yearly filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SpiceJet owed micro, small and medium enterprises ₹122.93 crore for the April-September 2026 period, of which ₹63.03 crore remained unpaid beyond the statutory 45-day deadline. More than 85% of invoices from small suppliers were not cleared within the stipulated period.

Employee salaries have also been delayed, with some dues reportedly outstanding for more than four months.

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The airline last reported its financial results in February, posting a consolidated net loss of ₹262 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, following a loss of ₹621 crore in the preceding quarter. Its long-term bank rating was downgraded to B+ by CareEdge Ratings in April, citing continued losses, weak financial health and tight liquidity.

SpiceJet’s financial difficulties have been compounded by higher fuel costs and restricted airspace access amid the West Asia conflict. The airline is seeking fresh capital to stabilise operations and rebuild its shrinking fleet.

Separately, the Delhi High Court in October rejected a plea by SpiceJet and its managing director, Ajay Singh, seeking an extension to deposit ₹144 crore in an ongoing legal dispute with KAL Airways and its promoter, Kalanithi Maran. The court also rejected the airline’s proposal to furnish property documents for a Gurugram property in lieu of the deposit.