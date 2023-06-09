SpiceJet to boost fleet, lease up to 20 engines 

Budget airline SpiceJet will lease up to 20 engines to reactivate its grounded fleet over the next two to three months.

The development comes after the airline partnered with aftermarket provider of engine services FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation programme. The CFM56 is an engine type that powers SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to the airline, the move to lease engines will be critical for servicing new routes.

“Our partnership with FTAI Aviation is a step forward in that direction that would ensure that our fleet is up and running at all times without us worrying about engines or their maintenance,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

“Quick and ready replacements will ensure that our planes are on the ground for minimal time.”

Last month, the budget airline said that it plans to bring four grounded aircraft, two Boeing 737s and two Q400s, back into service by June 15, with more such planes are expected to become operational in the following weeks.

As of now, the airline has some 25 grounded aircraft.