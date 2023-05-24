scorecardresearch
SpiceJet raises captains’ salary to Rs 7.5 lakh-a-month

According to the airline, captains’ pay has been raised by Rs 7.5 lakh-a-month for 75 hours of flying.

As per the airline, salaries of ‘Trainers and First Officers’ has also been increased commensurately.

At a time when airlines scramble to attract cockpit crews, budget airline SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it has substantially hiked the salary of its pilots.

The hike will be applicable from 16th May, 2023, SpiceJet said.

The airline had earlier revised salaries for its pilots in November 2022 wherein the salary of Captains had been raised to Rs 7 lakh-a-month for 80 hours of flying.

Additionally, the airline has announced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward for its Captains of up to Rs 100,000 per month which would be over and above their monthly remuneration.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 02:35 IST

