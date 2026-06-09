The market share of SpiceJet in 2019 was roughly 15%. Fast forward to 2026, the airline has delayed salary payments to several pilots reportedly for months and has sought emergency funding under a government-backed loan scheme. And its market share has tanked 4.3%.

According to a report by Reuters, the financial constraints facing the airlines has raised concerns around its ability to maintain normal operations. The news agency reviewed WhatsApp messages from senior officials, among other internal communications and reported that SpiceJet had 375 pilots as of March and has had salary payments pending for several months.

The airlines’ financial troubles got worse with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The disruptions have resulted in a surge of fuel prices and restriction of airspace access.

The WhatsApp chats reviewed by Reuters showed the impact on pilots’ daily lives. A message from the pilot in a WhatsApp group read, “Managing day to day expenses has become really really challenging and has reached a stage where we are having to seek assistance from others to manage essential financial commitments.”

This comes at a time when concerns are mounting globally around pilot fatigue and mental health.

In a statement to Reuters, SpiceJet acknowledged there had been payment delays. “Employee payments continue to be disbursed in a phased manner, consistent with the process followed over the past several months, and a majority of employees have already been paid for March,” the airline said.The airline told Reuters that it was actively pursuing funding under the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, under which airlines can access seven-year government-guaranteed loans ⁠of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

“All efforts are being made to achieve normalcy,” SpiceJet said. The airline added that “extraneous factors”, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, were weighing on operations and cash flows. The airline told Reuters it expected to normalise business activities over the next few months.

Operational data also points to a drop in activity. Scheduled flights reportedly dropped significantly between January and May this year, while the company’s stock has lost nearly 60 per cent of its value in 2026, Reuters reported.

Despite the challenges, SpiceJet is attempting to expand its fleet. The airline recently brought a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft back into service and finalised leases for additional Airbus A320 aircraft expected to join operations next month.