SpiceJet faces enhanced surveillance by DGCA; airline strongly denies claims

India’s aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has reportedly placed SpiceJet under “enhanced surveillance” due to the budget airline’s recent financial difficulties, according to a senior official. The surveillance has been ongoing for more than three weeks and involves increased night surveillance and spot checks to ensure that financial issues do not compromise flight operations or safety standards.

The DGCA aims to verify that safety obligations are being met. However, SpiceJet has refuted these claims, stating that no communication regarding enhanced surveillance has been received from the DGCA. As per PTI reports, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied”. No such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline has resolved certain issues with aircraft lessors, including a settlement agreement reached with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for its Q400 planes on June 21.

