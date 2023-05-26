scorecardresearch
SpiceJet case: NCLT to hear plea on June 1

The airline has said it plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft to help it capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season.

Written by FE Bureau
A few lessors have taken SpiceJet to NCLT to commence nsolvency proceedings against the airline.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday deferred hearing a petition filed by aircraft lessor Aircastle to start of insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet. It will next hear the matter on June 1.

A few lessors have taken SpiceJet to NCLT to commence nsolvency proceedings against the airline. The airline has said it plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft to help it capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season.

Besides, the budget carrier has said it has no plans “whatsoever to file for insolvency”. On Tuesday, it said that it plans to bring four grounded aircraft back into service by June 15. More such planes are expected to become operational in the following weeks.

As of now, the airline has some 25 grounded aircraft. Last week, SpiceJet said there is no impact on its operations after the civil aviation regulator deregistered three aircraft leased to the airline.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market