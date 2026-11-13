SpiceJet’s board will meet on November 18 to consider a proposal to raise fresh capital as the airline continues to grapple with financial and operational challenges that have affected its flight operations.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said the board would consider raising funds through equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permitted instruments. The proposed fundraise could be carried out through a preferential issue, a qualified institutions placement or any other permitted route.

“Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fresh capital,” SpiceJet said in the exchange filing.

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The airline also said the “Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till further notice.”

SpiceJet faces setback in Maran legal dispute

The proposed fundraise comes amid continued financial pressure on the airline, which has also faced difficulties in its legal dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court rejected SpiceJet’s request for more time to deposit Rs 144.51 crore after the airline failed to pay an initial Rs 50 crore within the 45-day period it had committed to.

Justice Vinod Kumar said the airline could not keep seeking extensions after failing to meet its own payment commitment. The court observed that it might have considered giving SpiceJet more time for the second instalment if it had deposited the initial Rs 50 crore as promised.

The court also declined the airline’s offer to provide a Gurugram property as security. A similar request had been rejected on February 18, 2026, when the property was under mortgage. While the property is now reportedly free of encumbrances, the court said the airline’s failure to deposit the promised Rs 50 crore remained the central issue.

Supreme Court had declined to intervene

The latest order follows a Supreme Court decision on May 19, 2026, which refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s direction requiring SpiceJet to deposit the awarded amount. The airline and its Managing Director Ajay Singh subsequently sought additional time to comply with the direction.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares ended higher on Friday. The stock closed at Rs 8.67 apiece on the BSE, up Rs 0.41 or 4.96% from its previous close of Rs 8.26.

The airline’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,323.13 crore as of November 13, according to BSE data.