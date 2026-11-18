SpiceJet’s board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes, as the cash-strapped airline seeks to strengthen its balance sheet, rebuild capacity and stabilise operations amid mounting financial and operational challenges.

The proposed fundraising could be undertaken through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The board also approved an increase in the airline’s authorised share capital to ₹7,500 crore from ₹2,000 crore, paving the way for a larger capital mobilisation.

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SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the proposed fundraising would provide an opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen operations and restore its brand.

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“We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet’s position as a strong and competitive airline,” Singh said.

The airline said its management had been directed to expedite investment discussions with prospective investors and work towards closing the transactions.

The proposed capital raise comes at a critical juncture for SpiceJet, which has been struggling with financial distress, aircraft availability constraints, mounting liabilities and disruptions to flight operations. The airline has also faced difficulties in meeting payment obligations to various stakeholders, including airports, vendors and employees.

Its domestic market share has fallen sharply over the past year as the airline has curtailed operations amid a shortage of operational aircraft. The carrier’s market share declined to a record low of 0.6% in September, from 3.9% in January, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

SpiceJet has been attempting to rebuild its fleet through aircraft inductions, including wet-leased aircraft, as it seeks to expand operations and restore connectivity. The airline recently announced plans to induct additional aircraft to increase its capacity during the winter travel season.

However, the expansion plans come against the backdrop of elevated operating costs, particularly aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which has risen sharply amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions to international airspace. The airline said geopolitical disturbances, airspace restrictions and a more than doubling of fuel prices over the past few months had significantly increased its operating costs.

The proposed fundraise is expected to provide financial headroom to address these pressures, support fleet expansion, meet operational requirements and facilitate the restoration of its network.

The airline has also been under pressure to file its overdue financial results. It recently said it would announce its delayed financial results by December 7 after the Bombay Stock Exchange warned of a possible suspension of trading in its shares if it failed to meet listing requirements.

The fundraising proposal follows a series of measures announced by the airline to improve its operational capacity, including plans to induct additional aircraft through wet leasing and expand its network.