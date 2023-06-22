South Korean Hybrid eVTOL developer PLANA has announced a partnership with French firm DUC Hélices Propellers, which specialises in making carbon composite propellers and rotors, at the Paris Air Show.

What to expect from the partnership?

Under the partnership, the two firms will be designing and producing “high-performance, low-noise, and efficient” propulsion systems for PLANA’s hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (HeVTOL) aircraft CP-01.

Both parties will bring in their expertise in developing Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft, and will collaborate throughout the process of designing the propeller, its production, and test and certification.

This is the second partnership PLANA has announced at the Paris Air Show, following their

previous collaboration with BlueNest.

What did the leaders say?

PLANA CEO Braden J. Kim said he expected the partnership with DUC Hélices Propellers to accelerate the flight of CP-01 which is under development. “Propulsion is crucial to the success of advanced air mobility,” he added.

DUC Hélices Propellers CEO Duqueine Vincent said CP-01 could play a “key role” in transitioning to zero-emissions flight, and that his team was “delighted” to collaborate with PLANA and support CP-01’s development. The firm’s mission is to be the “most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky”, he added.

Earlier, the French propeller maker signed a deal with NYSE-listed VTOL developer Eve under which it will be providing them with their products.

About PLANA and its CP-01 aircraft

PLANA is a hybrid-based AAM eVTOL developer which is developing an aircraft which it claims can cut carbon emissions by over 80% in comparison to conventional helicopters. It is capable of carrying seven people at a time and has a range of 500 kilometres. As of now, PLANA is testing and validating a scaled-down aircraft.

The firm says CP-01 “enables fast, affordable transportation of inter-island and mountainous deliveries” and can also serve the air ambulance sectors and even help with law enforcement considering its flight range and low noise levels.