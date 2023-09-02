scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Soaring Beyond Boundaries in Aviation

She recently completed her training to become a commercial pilot, adding to her list of impressive achievements.

Written by FE Online
Aviation
Captain Pandit's story is a testament to her determination and willingness to face challenges head-on.

At just 26 years old, Captain Aarohi Pandit, the Indian pilot has broken records and opened doors for women in aviation. She recently completed her training to become a commercial pilot, adding to her list of impressive achievements.

Captain Pandit has already made history by being the first Indian woman to fly solo across the vast Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Her daring solo flights in a small aircraft captured the world’s attention, especially inspiring young women to chase their dreams. She is also proud of India’s growing number of female pilots and is part of the Indian Women Pilots Association (IWPA), which supports and motivates aspiring women in aviation.

Also Read

Her latest accomplishment is completing training to fly large commercial aircraft, a significant leap from her previous experience flying smaller planes. This transition wasn’t easy, but with determination and the guidance of her instructor, Captain Christopher, she conquered the challenges, emerging more confident and ready for her new role.

Also Read
Also Read

Captain Pandit’s story is a testament to her determination and willingness to face challenges head-on. With her commercial pilot training behind her, she aims to lead all-female aviation teams and embark on global adventures, showing her commitment to empowering women in aviation.

According to an official company statement, Sky One FZE’s Chairman, Jaideep Mirchandani, admires Captain Pandit’s achievements and her passion for aviation, aligning with the company’s values of innovation and excellence in the aviation sector.

As Captain Aarohi Pandit serves as an inspiration for anyone with dreams and the determination to make them come true. Her extraordinary achievements and unwavering spirit have made her a trailblazer in the world of aviation and beyond.

More Stories on
Aviation
aviation news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-09-2023 at 19:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS