Soaring Beyond Boundaries in Aviation

At just 26 years old, Captain Aarohi Pandit, the Indian pilot has broken records and opened doors for women in aviation. She recently completed her training to become a commercial pilot, adding to her list of impressive achievements.

Captain Pandit has already made history by being the first Indian woman to fly solo across the vast Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Her daring solo flights in a small aircraft captured the world’s attention, especially inspiring young women to chase their dreams. She is also proud of India’s growing number of female pilots and is part of the Indian Women Pilots Association (IWPA), which supports and motivates aspiring women in aviation.

Her latest accomplishment is completing training to fly large commercial aircraft, a significant leap from her previous experience flying smaller planes. This transition wasn’t easy, but with determination and the guidance of her instructor, Captain Christopher, she conquered the challenges, emerging more confident and ready for her new role.

Captain Pandit’s story is a testament to her determination and willingness to face challenges head-on. With her commercial pilot training behind her, she aims to lead all-female aviation teams and embark on global adventures, showing her commitment to empowering women in aviation.

According to an official company statement, Sky One FZE’s Chairman, Jaideep Mirchandani, admires Captain Pandit’s achievements and her passion for aviation, aligning with the company’s values of innovation and excellence in the aviation sector.

As Captain Aarohi Pandit serves as an inspiration for anyone with dreams and the determination to make them come true. Her extraordinary achievements and unwavering spirit have made her a trailblazer in the world of aviation and beyond.