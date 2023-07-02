Selfie in the cockpit? You will be inviting trouble! DGCA steps up vigil

We all know it isn’t within the rules for airline passengers or random people to get entry into a plane’s cockpit, yet we have seen people posting selfies from inside the area. If you are someone who has taken such aviation rules for a ride, you may not be able to get off so easily the next time. We have you warned!

Aviation safety watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now stepped up its vigilance and asked the airlines to strictly follow the rules and also sensitise the pilots and the cabin crew regarding unauthorised entry of people into the cockpit.

DGCA issues advisory, warns airlines

Recently, there were two incidents where unauthorised people were allowed inside the cockpit during scheduled flights. Considering this, the DGCA has warned that whosoever refuses to comply with the rules dealing with unauthorized entry into the cockpit will invite stringent enforcement action.

The DGCA in its advisory stated that a random person’s presence in the cockpit can distract the crew’s attention from their sensitive functions which can put the safety of the passengers and the aircraft operations in jeopardy.

The regulator has asked the heads of operations of all scheduled airlines to avoid any unauthorised entry into the cockpit through appropriate means.

Recent cases of Unauthorised entry into the cockpit

The pilot of an Air India flight en route from Chandigarh to Leh on June 3, let an unauthorized person into the cockpit during take-off and what is shocking is that the person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight! Due to this, the DGCA suspended the flying licence of the Pilot-in-Command for one year and of the First Officer for one month.

In a similar incident on February 27, an Air India pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Delhi-Dubai flight. DGCA then slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for lapses in effectively addressing the “safety-sensitive issue”. The safety regulator also suspended the licence of the pilot who operated the flight for three months but let off the co-pilot with a warning.

