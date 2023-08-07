scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

SC may hear Go First plea today

As per the NCLT order, the airline is allowed to use leased aircraft or engines to maintain its status as a ‘going concern’.

Written by Rohit Vaid
go first, aviation
In July, Go First received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s conditional approval to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. (IE)

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday an appeal filed by Go First against a Delhi High Court’s division bench order, which upheld an earlier directive allowing the airline’s lessors to inspect their aircraft.

The appeal, which was filed by the airline’s resolution professional (RP), will be heard by the the bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Also Read

The order also restrained the RP from removing, replacing or taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without lessors’ permission but allowed the airline to maintain aircraft.

Also Read

Besides, the hearing comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed a plea filed by the lessors which sought an ‘interim order’ to restrain the airline from using their leased aircraft or engines.

As per the NCLT order, the airline is allowed to use leased aircraft or engines to maintain its status as a ‘going concern’.

Furthermore, the tribunal had rejected another plea by the lessors to inspect their aircraft and engines but gave an “interim relief only to the extent of protection and maintenance of subject aircraft or engines by the respondent is granted”.

Also Read

The NCLT has reiterated the RP’s responsibility to maintain the property or aircraft or engines at the highest levels of efficiency and safety.

In July, Go First received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s conditional approval to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

More Stories on
Aviation
aviation news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 05:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS