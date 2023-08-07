SC may hear Go First plea today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday an appeal filed by Go First against a Delhi High Court’s division bench order, which upheld an earlier directive allowing the airline’s lessors to inspect their aircraft.

The appeal, which was filed by the airline’s resolution professional (RP), will be heard by the the bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

The order also restrained the RP from removing, replacing or taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without lessors’ permission but allowed the airline to maintain aircraft.

Besides, the hearing comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed a plea filed by the lessors which sought an ‘interim order’ to restrain the airline from using their leased aircraft or engines.

As per the NCLT order, the airline is allowed to use leased aircraft or engines to maintain its status as a ‘going concern’.

Furthermore, the tribunal had rejected another plea by the lessors to inspect their aircraft and engines but gave an “interim relief only to the extent of protection and maintenance of subject aircraft or engines by the respondent is granted”.

The NCLT has reiterated the RP’s responsibility to maintain the property or aircraft or engines at the highest levels of efficiency and safety.

In July, Go First received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s conditional approval to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.