Sabarimala Airport: Kerala’s Environment Ministry panel okays Standard Terms of Reference

The proposal of the Kerala government for developing a greenfield Sabarimala international airport in the Kottayam district has received a shot in the arm. A Union Environment Ministry panel recommended it for the grant of Standard Terms of Reference (TOR) for airports. The cost of the project will be Rs 3411 crore.

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the ministry has recommended the TOR. Official sources said that this will enable the project proponent, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Limited, to plan and design an Impact Assessment (EIA). KSIDC will also provide a format and structure for the project.

In Erumeli, Kottayam District, the airport is proposed to be set up (on around 2,570 acres of land).

“The EAC observed that the proposed site appears to be the best alternative among the sites examined and recommended the proposal for the grant of Standard TOR for airports”, a source said.

In the operation phase, the project is expected to provide employment to 600 people.

Also Read A milky war: Kerala opposes sale of Nandini milk



During their presentation, the KSIDC and its consultant made a detailed presentation before the EAC of the three alternative sites they had considered for developing the project.

The airport is planned mainly to serve the pilgrims of the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and provide a fillip to the tourism and local economies of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

The proponent also informed the EAC that the project site is outside the Eco Sensitive Area (ESA) of the Western Ghat and submitted a certificate from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Environment), Government of Kerala, to this effect.

In April 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Civil Aviation Ministry’s site clearance for a greenfield airport project at Kottayam. The PM termed it as “great news for spiritual tourism”.

The ministry also asked the KSIDC to proceed with the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). For further necessary action, the ministry asked the KSIDC to send an application for a grant of ‘in-principle’ approval to it.

(With inputs from PTI)