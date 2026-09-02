India plans to build 100 airports over the next 10 years under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, in a major expansion of the country’s aviation network.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the government plans to spend approximately Rs 30,000 crore over the next decade on the airport expansion. He was speaking in Ahmedabad, where India’s third hub-and-spoke operation was launched at Ahmedabad Airport.

The move comes as demand for air connectivity increasingly surges beyond major cities, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, remote areas, Himalayan regions and islands.

100 airports in 10 years: What is the plan?

Underlining the growth of India’s aviation infrastructure, Naidu mentioned the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 currently.

“Over the past 12 years, we completed work on a new airport or a new terminal roughly every 40 days,” Naidu stated, as quoted by PTI. He further added, “We plan to spend approximately Rs 30,000 crore over the next 10 years to build 100 new airports.”

The Union Cabinet had approved the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Modified UDAN for 10 years in March, covering FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36. A total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore and budgetary support from the Centre has been provided.

Airport demand growing beyond major cities

Naidu said the demand for airports is now coming from different parts of the country, including tier-2, tier 3 cities, Himalayan regions, remote areas and islands like Andaman and Lakshadweep.

“Everywhere, people are asking when an airport will be constricted on their area. This is the voice of modern India,” he said.

The minister, however, mentioned that the challenge is not restricted to constructing airports. Ensuring that they are effectively connected domestically and internationally is also essential.

What do Ahmedabad’s hub-and-spoke operations mean for flyers?

Ahmedabad has now become the third location for hub-and-spoke operations after Varanasi and Amritsar.

In the X post shared by Naidu, he explained the practical benefit for passengers travelling internationally from Ahmedabad with a connection in Delhi.

“Next time you take a connecting flight from Delhi, your entire immigration process will be completed right here at Ahmedabad airport itself,” he stated.

Naidu mentioned that passengers’ luggage will travel directly to their final international destination. This means they will not need to collect it at Delhi before taking their connecting flight.

Why was Ahmedabad chosen?

Naidu mentioned that Ahmedabad was considered an appropriate choice after the model was launched in Amritsar and Varanasi, citing the NRI community from Ahmedabad and Gujarat spread across the world and requests for better connectivity from the region.

“We are moving forward with a focus on passenger convenience, and you will see the results of this transformation firsthand,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Naidu also termed civil aviation as the country’s fastest-growing sector and said its expansion has the capability to generate economic activity and employment.