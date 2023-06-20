Rolls Royce tests small gas turbine for hybrid electric flight

Rolls-Royce is introducing a new small gas turbine designed specifically for hybrid-electric flight. The engine will undergo testing as part of a turbogenerator system developed for the Advanced Air Mobility market. This system aims to support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used in Urban Air Mobility and Commuter Aircraft applications with up to 19 seats.

The turbogenerator system complements Rolls-Royce’s existing electrical propulsion portfolio by providing an on-board power source. It offers scalable power options ranging from 500kW to 1200kW, enabling extended range using sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and, in the future, hydrogen combustion. This advancement will enable aircraft to fly longer routes that are currently beyond the capabilities of electric battery-powered aircraft.

The development of the turbogenerator system combines Rolls-Royce’s expertise in electrical and gas turbine technologies. The new combustion engine incorporates recent technological advancements, resulting in a significant improvement in small gas turbine efficiency. The turbogenerator can be utilized in serial or parallel hybrid applications, allowing it to recharge batteries and provide energy directly to electrical propulsion units. This flexibility enables aircraft to switch between power sources during flight. The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is partially funding the research and development of this technology.

Over the next few months, the engine will undergo testing using sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and will be utilized for commissioning at Rolls-Royce’s test facility in Dahlewitz. The Power Gearbox test facility has been modified to accommodate this engine and verify its technical capabilities.

Rolls-Royce is actively developing complete power and propulsion systems for both all-electric and hybrid-electric applications. These systems incorporate the latest technologies, from power generation and energy storage to power electronics, control systems, and electric motors.

Company Quote

According to Olaf Otto, President – Electrical, “Rolls-Royce will be the leading provider of all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for Advanced Air Mobility. The Pass-To-Test (PTT) of our brand-new small engine that will power our turbogenerator system is an important step forward. This product will enable our customers to extend the routes that electric flight can support and means more passengers will be able to travel further on low to net zero emissions aircraft.”