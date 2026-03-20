The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued a fresh notification urging all airlines to avoid 11 critical airspaces amid rising risks created by the ongoing war in West Asia and the Persian Gulf. The advisory is expected to remain in force until 28 March 2026.

As per the circular issued by the regulator, recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran have created a high-risk environment for aviation.

Furthermore Tehran’s retaliatory actions on countries across the gulf including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have further deteriorated the situation for the global aviation industry.

The DGCA warned of multiple hazards, including potential attacks on US and Israeli assets, which could affect not only Iranian airspace but also neighbouring countries. It also flagged risks arising from ongoing military operations and the possibility of operational errors.

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Airspaces to avoid

The advisory classifies the following Flight Information Regions (FIRs) as high-risk zones across all altitudes and flight levels, unless specified otherwise:

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Lebanon

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

In alignment with international safety standards, the regulator advised all Indian operators to refrain from operating within the affected airspace at all altitudes and flight levels listed in the advisory, except under specific conditions.

“Any continued operations would be at the discretion of the Operator based on their Safety Risk Assessment,” it noted.

Airlines have been advised to avoid operating in these regions. However, in cases where operations continue, the final decision will rest with operators based on their internal safety risk assessments.

The DGCA also directed carriers to avoid flying below FL320 in Saudi Arabian and Omani airspace. Where operations are permitted, airlines must deploy enhanced monitoring and risk mitigation protocols.

Large loss for Tourism and Aviation industry

With rising flight cancellations, longer trips, increased fuel prices and massive changes in operations, global aviation giants are already staring at a multi million dollar loss in the short term that could extend to billions of dollars if the conflict continues with the same pace.

As reported by Bernama news agency, some economists predict that the cumulative costs for the global aviation industry of added fuel, rerouting, and interruption of passenger and cargo services could exceed $1.5 billion if the conflict extends.

At the same time, India’s airlines have seen their war-risk premiums rise by $32,700-$48,000 for narrowbody flights and by $98,000 to $109,000 for widebody flights, as reported by the Business Standard.

The escalating conflict involving Iran is already affecting the travel and tourism economy across the Middle East, with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimating losses of about USD 600 million per day in international visitor spending as disruptions to flights and traveller confidence begin to impact regional travel.

In a press statement, WTTC has stated that the Middle East occupies a significant position in global travel flows. As per the tourism body, the middle east accounts for around 5% of global international arrivals and about 14% of international transit traffic, making it one of the most important aviation corridors connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

DGCA stresses the need for a contingency plan

In its advisory, the DGCA has also emphasised the need for comprehensive contingency planning for flights that are operating to airports in the affected region, especially where international carriers are currently operating.

“Closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and NOTAMs issued by the affected countries and national authorities,” the regulator said in the advisory.

Operators have been asked to closely track Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by relevant authorities to stay updated on real-time risks.

The DGCA also reiterated that its earlier advisories on Syrian and Yemeni airspace continue to remain in effect. Earlier this month, DGCA released a similar circular, recommending all Indian carriers to avoid flying through West Asian and Persian Gulf airspace amid escalating tensions.