More than half of airlines expect air travel growth to slow over the next two to three years as higher jet fuel prices, rising maintenance expenses and delays in aircraft deliveries put pressure on the industry, according to a McKinsey report cited by news agency PTI.

The report pointed to geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing conflicts as additional risks, warning that disruptions to air traffic routes and fluctuations in fuel prices could increase operating costs. Since passenger demand is sensitive to ticket prices, airlines may find it difficult to pass on the entire cost burden to travellers.

“A recent survey reveals that 56 per cent of airlines expect a slowdown in air travel in the next two to three years,” the report said.

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Aircraft delivery delays and engine-related issues could further restrict capacity, affecting the balance between available seats and passenger demand.

Airline industry records improvement in financial performance

McKinsey’s analysis of 2025 financial data showed that eight of the 11 aviation subsectors generated positive economic profit, marking the highest proportion since the pandemic. However, the aviation value chain as a whole continued to fall short of earning returns sufficient to cover its cost of capital.

The global airline industry recorded an economic loss of $12.8 billion in 2025. This was around 40 per cent lower than its average annual loss of $20.9 billion between 2012 and 2019. Its economic profit margin also improved to minus 1.2 per cent, compared with the pre-pandemic average of minus 2.8 per cent.

Around 40 per cent of airlines managed to earn their cost of capital in each of the past three years, nearly twice the historical average. The report also found that 82 per cent of airlines that generated economic value in 2025 had achieved the same in 2024.

According to McKinsey, these airlines have been able to sustain profitability through premium offerings, diversified revenue streams, loyalty programmes and better operational efficiency.

AI could help airlines improve efficiency amid cost pressures

While airlines, airports and aircraft manufacturers accounted for most of the industry’s economic losses, several aviation service segments returned to positive economic profit. These included catering, ground handling, aircraft maintenance and travel technology.

The report also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve airline operations. Applications such as smarter pricing, predictive maintenance and better customer services could help carriers control costs and improve efficiency.

However, higher fuel prices, aircraft supply constraints and rising maintenance expenses remain significant challenges for the sector.

“The aviation value chain has once again failed to earn its collective cost of capital,” the report said.